At Debate, Harris Goes On Attack As Trump Repeats Abortion Lies, Wavers On National Ban
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris shared harrowing stories of women being denied care and pledged to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again if given the opportunity. Republican nominee Donald Trump resurrected false narratives and wouldn't say whether he'd sign or veto an abortion ban at the federal level.
The Washington Post:
Harris Attacks, Fact Checks Trump On Abortion In Heated Debate Exchange
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a rousing and emotional round of attacks on former president Donald Trump’s abortion positions during the debate Tuesday night, conjuring clear and specific images of the women who have been denied abortion care since Roe v. Wade fell. “You want to talk about, ‘this is what people wanted?’” Harris said. ... “Pregnant women … being denied care in an emergency room because their health care providers are afraid they might go to jail and she’s bleeding out in a car in the parking lot? She didn’t want that. A 12- or 13-year-old survivor of incest being forced to carry a pregnancy to term? They don’t want that,” Harris continued. (Kitchener, 9/10)
ABC News:
Trump Does Not Commit To Vetoing National Abortion Ban In Debate With Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented different visions for the future of abortion rights during their presidential debate Tuesday. A back-and-forth between the candidates ended with Harris saying the government shouldn't be deciding what women do with their bodies, but that is what Trump wants — a claim he denied. Harris promised to sign a bill that reinstates protections for abortion rights that existed under Roe v. Wade if it reaches her desk as president while Trump would not commit to vetoing a national abortion ban if it comes to his desk. (El-Bawab, 9/10)
The Daily Beast:
Trump Throws JD Vance Under The Bus On Abortion During Presidential Debate
Donald Trump tried to distance himself from JD Vance’s claim that the former president would veto a federal abortion ban — saying he hadn’t spoken with Vance about the issue and that his running mate wasn’t speaking for him at the time. “Well, I didn’t discuss it with JD, in all fairness,” Trump said about his running mate’s assertion. “And I don’t mind if he has a certain view, but I don’t think he was speaking for me.” (Lazarus, 9/11)
The 19th:
Debate: Trump Doubles Down On Abortion Lies, After-Birth 'Execution' Misinformation
When White House rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met on the debate stage Tuesday night, it took less than 15 minutes for the topic to turn to abortion — and former President Trump immediately launched into an oft-told lie. (Becker, 9/10)
Time:
What Trump And Harris Said About Abortion At Debate
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump lambasted one another over their stances on abortion during the presidential debate Tuesday night. Harris pledged that if Congress passes a bill to reinstate the protections that were guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, she would “proudly sign it into law” if elected president. She condemned state-level abortion bans, sharing stories of pregnant women who were unable to get emergency medical care or forced to carry pregnancies to term or because of restrictive laws. She also slammed Trump for his role in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that rolled back abortion rights (Trump appointed three of the U.S. Supreme Court justices who ruled in favor of overturning the landmark decision). (Lee, 9/10)