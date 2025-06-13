Average Age Of First-Time Moms Rises To Nearly 28; Teen Pregnancies Decline

A CDC study shows that the average age of all mothers giving birth in the U.S. is at 29.6 as of 2023. Other news is on SIDS prevention, the popularity of Zyn with women, and more.

CBS News: Average Age Of Moms Giving Birth In U.S. Has Climbed To Nearly 30 Years Old, CDC Data Show

The average age of moms giving birth in the U.S. continues to rise, hitting nearly 30 years old in 2023, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the report, published Friday by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, researchers found the average age of all mothers giving birth in the United States increased from 28.7 years old in 2016 to 29.6 in 2023. For new first-time moms, average age also increased, from 26.6 in 2016 to 27.5 in 2023. The data was taken from the National Vital Statistics System, which includes all birth records in the country. (Moniuszko, 6/13)

Newsweek: Unexpected Solution Could Help Reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

A common household chemical might hold a surprising secret—one that could help prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). In a new paper published in the Journal of Perinatology, researchers at Rutgers Health propose that caffeine—long used as a respiratory stimulant in premature infants—could help protect babies from the low-oxygen episodes that may trigger SIDS and other forms of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). (Gray, 6/12)

CNN: PFAS Exposure Before Birth Could Put Your Teen At Risk For High Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Prenatal exposure to a class of dangerous, widely used chemicals could be linked to your child having high blood pressure as a teen, according to a new study. (Holcombe, 6/12)

More health and wellness news —

Bloomberg: Nicotine Pouches Like Zyn Are Getting More Popular With Women

At Odenplan Square in central Stockholm, high school students move in packs, enjoying a day off and the early spring weather. Even though graduation is still weeks away, some seniors are already sporting their celebratory caps, per Swedish tradition. One of them is 19-year-old Olivia Persson, who, in addition to wearing the sailor-style hat, carries a bright tin of nicotine pouches. So do most of the other girls in her crew, each in turn showing off colorful containers with peach and apple-mint flavors tucked into pockets and purses. (Ekblom, 6/12)

CIDRAP: Study Suggests Kids With Severe COVID-19 Have Lasting Metabolic Changes

A new study based on blood samples from 147 children with or without COVID-19 shows severe COVID infections may cause lasting metabolic changes in children that could impact heart health. The study was published yesterday in the Journal of Proteome Research. The blood samples included serum taken from children who were hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital for severe COVID infections, including MIS-C (multiple inflammatory syndrome in children), a rare but serious complication that can follow mild to moderate COVID cases. (Soucheray, 6/12)

MedPage Today: Non-Surgical Option Approved For Recurrent Low-Grade Bladder Cancer

The FDA approved mitomycin intravesical solution (Zusduri) as a nonsurgical option for recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The product won the indication despite a negative recommendation from the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC). During a meeting in May, the panel voted 5-4 to recommend that the risks of the treatment outweigh the benefits. (Bankhead, 6/12)

MedPage Today: Early FIT Linked To Reduced Colon Cancer Incidence, Mortality

Starting fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) at ages 40 to 49 was associated with reduced colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence and mortality compared with starting screening at age 50, a Taiwanese cohort study suggested. Among over 263,000 participants, the incidence of CRC was 26.1 per 100,000 person-years for those who participated in early screening (at ages 40 to 49) versus 42.6 per 100,000 person-years for those who participated in regular screening (at age 50 and older), reported Tony Hsiu-Hsi Chen, PhD, of National Taiwan University in Taipei, and colleagues. (DeBenedette, 6/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription