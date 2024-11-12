BCBS Of Michigan Must Pay $12.7M For Firing Worker Who Refused Covid Vax
Former IT specialist Lisa Domski had worked at Blue Cross for more than 30 years and worked 100% remotely during the pandemic. She said the vaccine went against her Catholic beliefs. The ruling could affect many other cases, including 179 more vaccine requirement cases against BCBSM.
Crain's Detroit Business:
Blue Cross Michigan To Pay Out $12.7M Over Vaccine Mandate
Jurors in U.S. District Court in Detroit punished Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for terminating an employee for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic, potentially setting a precedent for employers across the state. The jury awarded $12.7 million to former IT specialist Lisa Domski after the Detroit-based insurance giant denied her religious accommodation request to forgo vaccination, as the company required it as a condition of her employment. Domski claimed the vaccine mandate violated her Catholic beliefs. (Walsh, 11/11)
FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth:
Shelley Luther, Former Dallas Salon Owner Jailed During COVID-19, Wins In TX House Dist. 62
Shelley Luther, the former Dallas salon owner who was jailed after reopening her salon during the COVID-19 pandemic, is heading to the Texas state house. (11/5)
More on covid and flu —
CIDRAP:
Study Finds No Adverse Brain Development In Kids Exposed To COVID In Utero
A study of children exposed to maternal COVID-19 before birth found no adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes by 2 years and a slight increase in parent-reported infant self-regulatory behavior—a generally positive finding—at 6 months. (Van Beusekom, 11/8)
CIDRAP:
CDC Reports Slight Flu Rise In Children, First Kid's Flu Death Of Season
In its weekly flu season update today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said though activity remains low nationally, there are slight increases in children, along with the first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2024-25 season. (Schnirring, 11/8)
In global news about mpox and bird flu —
NPR:
A Human Bird Flu Case Is Thought To Be Found In Canada For The First Time
A case of H5 bird flu is believed to be detected in a human in Canada for the first time, health officials said Saturday. A teenager from the province of British Columbia tested positive for the virus and has been hospitalized, according to health officials from the province. The test is being sent to another lab to be confirmed. (Archie, 11/11)
CIDRAP:
Africa CDC Launches Trial Of Smallpox Drug For Mpox
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the launch of a trial of the antiviral smallpox drug brincidofovir for the treatment of mpox. The trial will be conducted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in partnership with Emergent BioSolutions. The announcement comes after yesterday’s milestone of 50,000 mpox cases across the continent. Brincidofovir has not yet been tested in double-blind, placebo-controlled studies for mpox, and there are currently no approved therapeutics to treat mpox. (Soucheray, 11/8)