Biden Says Laws Targeting LGBTQ+ Rights Are An ‘Appeal To Fear’

President Joe Biden, speaking against a rash of state laws targeting rights of the LGBTQ+ community, also said such laws come from "prejudiced people" and are "totally, thoroughly unjustified, ugly” and “wrong.” Louisiana's governor said he intends to veto a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

The Washington Post: Biden Decries Rash Of ‘Cruel’ State Laws Targeting Rights Of LGBTQ+ Individuals

President Biden forcefully pushed back Thursday against a rash of “cruel” state laws curtailing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, including transgender youths, saying the measures are being adopted by “prejudiced people” and pledging that his administration will stand up for those being targeted. “It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors,” Biden said. “These are our kids. These are our neighbors.” (Wagner, 6/8)

AP: Louisiana Governor Says He Intends To Veto Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills Including Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said Thursday he intends to veto a package of bills passed by the GOP-dominated legislature that targets the LGBTQ+ community, including a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors and the state’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Edwards has said throughout the legislative session, which ended Thursday, that he opposes the series of LGBTQ+ bills. If Edwards blocks the bills, lawmakers can convene for a veto session. Overriding a veto requires support from two-thirds of both the House and Senate — and Republicans hold a two-thirds majority in both chambers. Louisiana legislators have only convened for two veto sessions since 1974. (Cline, 6/9)

The Hill: Senate Hearing On Youth Mental Health Spurs Debate On Hormone Treatment, Disparities For LGBTQ+ Youth

Debate in a Senate committee hearing about the youth mental health crisis grew tense when Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) brought up concerns about hormone treatment for transgender youth. The Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions met Thursday to evaluate the current mental health infrastructure and legislation. Nine mental health programs will lose their funding unless the committee re-approves their budget before the programs’ expiration date in September. (Kelly, 6/8)

AP: Dispute Erupts Over A Section Of Kentucky's Transgender Law That Hinges On One Word

A new dispute has erupted over Kentucky’s sweeping transgender law, revolving around one word in a section banning sex education topics — including sexual orientation — from discussion in classrooms. ... The latest dispute boils down to a single word choice by lawmakers. They used “or” rather than “and” in the sex education section — leading to big implications over how it’s interpreted. (Schreiner, 6/8)

Also —

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Families With Transgender Kids Pull Up Stakes As Treatment Ban Becomes Law

Sara and Erez Haluf bought their “forever home” six years ago in west St. Louis County, a walking path away from Creve Coeur Park. They added a patio in the backyard with a fire pit for late-night marshmallow roasting. Their three kids spend summers at the neighborhood pool and play make-believe games in the basement rec room. The Halufs could picture themselves as grandparents there, hosting rambunctious family dinners. In July, they are leaving those dreams behind and starting over a thousand miles away. (Schrappen, 6/8)

Indianapolis Star: Trans Teens Share Their Stories As New Indiana Laws Target Them

A generation of Hoosier children who have had access to gender-affirming care their whole lives will soon see it end in their state. Their families face uncertain futures as they grapple with how to access health care for their kids after the end of the year — a decision that could force some of them to move out of state. (Fradette, Beck and Watson, 6/8)

The 19th: Americans Are Divided On Gender Identity, Pronoun Use, New PRRI Survey Shows

In much of the country, there are deep divides by partisanship and news consumption on using gender-neutral pronouns, being comfortable with a friend coming out as LGBTQ+, and feeling that it’s appropriate to discuss gender identity in schools. A new survey from the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) provides more insight into these splits — and finds that some Americans seem to be moving further away from certain acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. (Rummler and Panetta, 6/8)

