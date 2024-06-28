Biden, Trump Swap Exaggerations On Abortion, Medicare, Insulin At Debate

But President Joe Biden's age (81) and physical performance at Thursday night's debate — he often struggled to find the right words — overshadowed all of the health topics the two men discussed.

The 19th: Biden And Trump Address Abortion In First Debate — With Misinformation And Confusion

In the first presidential debate of 2024, former President Donald Trump defended abortion restrictions levied by Republican-led states across the country and falsely accused Democrats of supporting the murder of babies after they are born. President Joe Biden, who has staked his reelection campaign on reproductive rights, called the end of federal abortion protections “a terrible thing” but did little to articulate his support or clearly push back on Trump’s claims. Thursday’s debate, hosted by CNN, marked the first time Trump and Biden have faced off in nearly four years. It was also the first debate since the end of federal abortion rights reshaped the country and brought the fight for reproductive rights to the forefront of American politics. (Barclay and Rodriguez, 6/27)

The Hill: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Block Access To Mifepristone

Former President Trump said Thursday he would not block access to the abortion pill mifepristone if he returned to the White House. “The Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill, and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it,” Trump said during the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta when asked if he would block abortion medication. (Vakil, 6/27)

On Medicare, Social Security, the ACA, and insulin costs —

KRCGTV: Trump, Biden Trade Shots Over Struggling Finances Of Social Security And Medicare

Both presidential candidates accused each other of running Social Security and Medicare into the ground at their debate in Atlanta Thursday night as both popular entitlement programs are facing serious budget shortfalls in the next decade that could result in stiff benefits cuts without congressional intervention. The long-term finances of the programs are one of the chief problems facing Washington over the next decade and certain to be a part of budget battles on Capitol Hill for years to come. Without action from Congress, both are destined to automatic benefit cuts. (Denean, 6/28)

Bankrate: Where Trump And Biden Stand On Social Security And Medicare

President Biden has consistently pledged not to cut Social Security benefits. During his presidential campaign and his time in office, he emphasized his commitment to protecting and strengthening the program. Donald Trump’s approach often hinges on the belief that a stronger economy would naturally bolster Social Security. (Christian, 6/27)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Biden Accuses Trump Of Planning To Eliminate The Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden accused former President Donald Trump of planning to eliminate the Affordable Care Act if re-elected. Biden also added that he pushed to cap the price of insulin to $35. (Baruchman, 6/27)

AP: Biden-Trump Debate: A Look At Some Of The False Claims Made

Joe Biden, who tends to lean more on exaggerations and embellishments rather than outright lies, misrepresented the cost of insulin and overstated what Trump said about using disinfectant to address COVID. Here’s a look at the false and misleading claims on Thursday night by the two candidates. (6/28)

On the opioid crisis —

Stat: Trump, Biden Don't Mention Addiction Treatment In Debate

President Biden and former President Trump were each given the chance on Thursday to speak to a kitchen-table issue plaguing the nation: the addiction and drug overdose epidemic claiming over 110,000 American lives each year. One word was conspicuously absent from both of their answers: “treatment.” (Facher, 6/27)

On the candidates' ages —

The Washington Post: The First Debate Reinforced Biden’s Biggest Weakness

Joe Biden has very few opportunities to demonstrate to the public that his age is not a hindrance to what he wants to do, including this opportunity. He demonstrated the opposite. (Bump, 6/27)

USA Today: Biden, Trump's Age Has Taken Center Stage. Many US Workers Are As Old

On Nov. 20, 2022, Joe Biden broke new ground by becoming the first 80-year-old commander in chief, but consider how many of his and Donald Trump’s peers also are still working. Only about a quarter of Americans 65 and over are in the workforce, but nearly 2 million people over 75 are still working, based on estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Maybe more significant to those in the ageism camp: CEOs who lead four of the 500 largest U.S. companies are older than both candidates, according to a Madison Trust Company analysis. (Sergent, 6/26)

