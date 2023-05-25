Biden Urges Renewal Of Assault Weapons Ban, Other Gun Controls
Marking the 1-year anniversary of the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school, President Joe Biden called for "common-sense" gun measures like bans on AR-15s and high-capacity magazines as well as establishing universal background checks and national red flag laws.
Politico:
Biden Calls For Stricter Gun Laws A Year After Texas School Shooting
President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass stronger gun laws, including a ban on assault rifles, while commemorating the anniversary of the elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers exactly one year earlier in Uvalde, Texas. “We still need to ban AR-15 firearms — assault weapons — once again,” Biden said at the White House. “We can’t end this epidemic until Congress has some common-sense gun safety laws that keep weapons of war off our streets.” (Kim, 5/24)
The New York Times:
A Look At The Fight For Gun Control Since The Uvalde Shooting
From Colorado to Michigan to New Jersey, proponents of gun regulation have passed laws intended to limit access to firearms or blunt the effects of the Supreme Court case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. Opponents have moved swiftly to contest many such restrictions, using Bruen as the basis for one court challenge after another. And in states that were already gun friendly, gun rights groups have worked to further expand access to firearms. (Dewan, 5/24)
The Texas Tribune:
Uvalde Commemorates “Somber Day” With Vigils On Anniversary Of Shooting
Stopped at a red light, a woman rolled down her car window. “I love you,” she yelled. “I love you too!” said Arnulfo Reyes, raising the arm that was wounded a year ago by a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Reyes, who taught fourth graders at the school, was the only survivor in his classroom, in which the gunman killed 11 students. (Serrano, 5/24)
More on the gun violence epidemic —
CBS News:
Mass Shootings Take A Toll On Americans' Mental Health, Even From A Distance, Experts Say
When mass shootings make headlines, you may feel a range of emotions, from anxiety to fear or even a sense of numbness over yet another tragedy. You're not alone. Experts say even from a distance, gun violence can take a toll on your mental health. (Moniuszko, 5/24)
Bloomberg:
Strict Gun Laws Not Enough To Shield Children At High Risk
Kids living in high-risk neighborhoods are disproportionately affected by gun violence, even in states with relatively strict firearm regulations, according to a study. (Muller, 5/24)
The Washington Post:
Man Arrested At McLean, Va., Preschool Had AK-47 In His Car, Police Say
A Florida man who authorities say was trespassing at a McLean, Va., preschool Tuesday had an AK-47 rifle and other weaponry in his car and told officers that he was headed to CIA headquarters, Fairfax County police said. The preschool’s board of directors said in a statement Wednesday that the suspect had wanted to use the preschool’s bathroom but was told no by the staff. ... The officers searched the car and found an AK-47 and a pistol, along with magazines and ammunition, police said. Officials wrote on Twitter that Sandow said he had been making his way to the CIA, which is near the school. (Diaz, 5/24)