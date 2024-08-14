Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’: $150M Will Go Toward Tools To Help Surgeons Remove Tumors
The research funds will be allocated to eight colleges and universities across the country, including a team at Tulane, where President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday. The president also focused on the need to break down research "silos" and improve information sharing, Fox News reported.
Fox News:
Biden Speaks About New Funding For Cancer Research
President Joe Biden, alongside first lady Jill Biden, delivered remarks Tuesday in New Orleans addressing his revamped "Cancer Moonshot" program, which seeks to cut the cancer death rate in the U.S. by about half over the next 25 years. During the president's remarks, which took place at Tulane University, he focused on the need to break down research "silos" and improve information sharing among the cancer research community. (Schemmel, 8/13)
CNN:
With ‘Cancer Moonshot’ Announcement, Biden Turns To Causes Most Important To Him In Final Months In Office
President Joe Biden’s first public event planned since his exit from the 2024 race last month marked a cause close to home: Announcing a major financial award from the cancer-curing policy arm he created in the wake of his son Beau Biden’s death. (Tausche, 8/13)
More cancer news —
Bloomberg:
Store-Brand Mucinex Maker Amneal To Move Away From Using Carcinogen Benzene
The maker of store-brand Mucinex sold by CVS, Walmart and others is reformulating its products to move away from an ingredient that is made with a cancer-causing chemical. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to submit testing data on its new formulation to the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year, the company said in a statement. The company expects to bring the products to market before August 2025. (Edney, 8/13)
Stat:
Grail Will Cut Workforce 30% To Focus On Blood-Based Cancer Detection Test
Cancer detection firm Grail announced sizable workforce cuts on Tuesday in a bid to save cash and concentrate resources on developing a blood-based test to spot early signs of dozens of cancers. (Wosen, 8/13)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Philadelphia Leads State In Child-Cancer Hospital Admissions, Report Shows
Nearly a third of child-cancer hospital admissions in Pennsylvania between 2021 and 2023 were among children from the Philadelphia area, data from a new report shows. Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties reported 2,400 child-cancer hospital admissions during the three-year period. Of those, 1,092 admissions were among children from Philadelphia. (Gutman, 8/13)