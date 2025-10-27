BJC Health Failed To Alert School District About Shooter, Lawsuit Claims

The family of Jean Kuczka, a teacher slain in the 2022 shooting at CVPA in St. Louis, has filed a wrongful death suit against BJC Health, alleging that it failed to make the school aware of the threat after the shooter told multiple BJC mental health providers that he planned to “shoot up my old high school” in the two months before the attack.

St. Louis Public Radio: Family Of Teacher Killed In CVPA Shooting Sues BJC Health

The family of a teacher killed in a 2022 St. Louis school shooting three years ago has sued a major health care provider, saying it did not tell the district the attacker had expressed thoughts of violence against his former school. (Lippmann, 10/24)

Minnesota Public Radio: Doctors And Clinicians At Allina Health Announce Nov. 5 Strike

Primary care nurse practitioners, doctors and physician assistants at 61 Allina Health clinics could strike next month if an agreement is not reached at two upcoming bargaining sessions. (Zurek, 10/24)

Modern Healthcare: Elevance To Penalize Facilities For Out-Of-Network Providers

Elevance Health has notified healthcare facilities they face penalties for assigning out-of-network clinicians to its members. Starting Jan. 1, hospitals and other inpatient and outpatient facilities must ensure that all providers involved in care for members of Elevance Health’s Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial plans in 11 states are under contract with the insurer, Anthem said in a notice. (Tepper, 10/24)

The CT Mirror: Judge OKs Hartford HealthCare Purchase Of Prospect CT Hospitals

A judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Northern Texas approved on Friday Hartford HealthCare’s $86.1 million purchase of two Connecticut hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings — Manchester Memorial and Rockville General. (Golvala, 10/24)

Bloomberg: UnitedHealth’s Optum Unit Gets Second New CFO In Six Months

The finance leader at one of UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s two major divisions has left that role after less than six months, the latest sign of rapid turnover in the top ranks of the health insurance conglomerate as it tries to recover from a series of crises that have jolted investors’ confidence. Roger Connor, who was named chief financial officer of the company’s Optum health services unit in May, is leaving the role to return to the UK, according to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg News. (Tozzi, 10/23)

Modern Healthcare: Why Healthcare Startups Prefer These US Cities

Entrepreneurs seeking to turn their healthcare business ideas into reality should head for big cities because that’s where the talent, expertise and funding is. Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of insurer Carefirst BlueCross BlueShield, evaluated cities by several metrics and came up with a ranked list of the 50 cities that are the best places for healthcare startups. (DeSilva, 10/24)

Chicago Tribune: Abbott Laboratories Wins Lawsuit Over Safety Of Baby Formula

A federal judge handed Abbott Laboratories another win [last] week in its yearslong battle over the safety of its formulas for babies born prematurely — a decision that could have implications for hundreds of other cases. (Schencker, 10/24)

Stat: Novartis To Acquire RNA-Focused Avidity Biosciences For $12B

Novartis said Sunday it would buy Avidity Biosciences, which is developing RNA-based therapies for neuromuscular diseases, for roughly $12 billion in cash. (Joseph, 10/26)

