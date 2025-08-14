Brain-Eating Amoeba Case Reported In Missouri; West Nile Spikes In Chicago
The rare and mostly fatal amebic infection happens when a parasite enters the body of someone swimming in warm water. Also, the stratus covid variant is surging in 12 states.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Man Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba In Lake Of The Ozarks
A man is battling for his life at a St. Louis-area hospital after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba after waterskiing at the Lake of Ozarks last week, according to state health officials. (Munz, 8/13)
Chicago Tribune:
Risk Of West Nile Virus ‘High’ In Chicago After City Sees First 3 Human Cases Of The Year
Chicago is now at a high risk level of West Nile virus after reporting its first three confirmed human cases of the virus this year, according to local health officials. This week, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced that three city residents from the Northwest and South sides between the ages 40 and 80 tested positive for the virus and that their symptoms began in late July or early August. (Kenny, 8/13)
Axios:
COVID-19 Cases Boom Across 12 States As "Stratus" Variant Surges
Twelve states are seeing higher positivity rates for COVID-19 tests compared to the rest of the country, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Scribner, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Without Standard Definition, Long COVID Remains A Puzzle
Long COVID has been observed clinically for 5 years, but no standard definition exists, meaning wide variations exist in the literature, adding to confusion and a lack of clinical consensus. These are the findings from a study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open from a team led by researchers at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA).The authors say that, absent a standard definition, the condition will continue to be both under- and over-recognized by both patients and clinicians. (Soucheray, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Report Details First Suspected H5 Avian Flu Detections In Seabirds In Antarctica
Researchers say it could indicate a significant expansion of the virus into the continent that would put susceptible bird species at risk. (Van Beusekom, 8/12)
Also —
CBS News:
Wegmans Recalls Some Cheese Products Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
Wegmans is recalling its brand of medium camembert cheese and products that contain it due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness. ... So far, no illnesses have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier, but officials say customers should not consume the products and can return them for a full refund. (Moniuszko, 8/13)