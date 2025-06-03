Brain-Implantable Device Companies Vie For FDA Approval
Paradromics' Brain-Computer Interface has been tested briefly in a patient with epilepsy. Neuralink, Precision Neuroscience, and Synchron also have devices in the works. Other news looks at a combination drug to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; the MIND diet to protect against Alzheimer's; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Paradromics, Neuralink Race For FDA Approval In BCI Market
The race to secure approval for brain-implantable devices that allow computers to be controlled by thought is picking up speed, showing promise for patients and the companies behind them. The devices, which are implanted in or on the surface of the brain, use brain signals to enable patients with paralysis, speech impairments and severe neurological disorders to speak and control computers and smartphones, among other things. It could be a game changer for patients with conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, as well as brainstem strokes and spinal cord injuries. (Dubinsky, 6/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
Roche’s Tecentriq With Lurbinectedin Increases Survival From Small-Cell Lung Cancer, Study Says
Roche said Tecentriq combined with lurbinectedin shows significant survival benefits for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that late-stage trials showed the combination led to a 46% reduction in the risk of the disease progressing or death, and 27% reduction in the risk of death. (Whittaker, 6/2)
CBS News:
This Diet Can Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's Even If Started Later In Life, New Study Suggests
People who follow a MIND diet, even if started later in life, were significantly less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or related forms of dementia, according to new research. The MIND diet stands for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay" and combines many elements of the Mediterranean diet and DASH ("Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension"). It emphasizes brain-healthy foods like leafy greens, berries, nuts and olive oil. (Moniuszko, 6/2)
Fortune Well:
Could Eating Fiber Reduce The PFAS Chemicals In Your Blood?
Research estimates that 200 million people in the U.S. rely on tap water contaminated with PFAS, or forever chemicals. This class of chemicals includes more than 9,000 potentially hazardous synthetic compounds linked to cancer and endocrine disruption—and they have become ubiquitous, lurking in everything from non-stick pans to plastic food containers and even beer. PFAS have earned the nickname forever chemicals because of their resistance to breaking down—both in the environment and the human body. (Freedman, 6/2)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Live Avian Flu Virus In Raw Milk For More Than 1 Day At Room Temperature, 1 Week In Fridge
Researchers conducting a lab study published on the preprint server medRxiv detected infectious flu viruses in raw cow and sheep milk for over a day at room temperature and more than a week when refrigerated. The results of the non–peer-reviewed research highlight the risk of contracting H5N1 avian flu from consuming unpasteurized dairy products and from occupational exposure in dairies, the UK investigators said. (Van Beusekom, 6/2)
CIDRAP:
Flu, RSV Linked To Higher Odds Of Secondary Bacterial Infection
A retrospective analysis of patients at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals found that influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is associated with increased risk of secondary Streptococcus pneumoniae infection but COVID-19 isn't, researchers reported late week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 6/2)