Buoyed By MAHA, Anti-Sunscreen Fad Emerges — To Dermatologists’ Dismay
Social media influencers skeptical of sunscreen ingredients are advocating for natural alternatives, but health experts maintain sunscreen is one of the most effective tools for preventing skin cancer. “Ultraviolet radiation is a known carcinogen," said Adam Friedman, a professor of dermatology.
The Washington Post:
Anti-Sunscreen Movement Sparks Concern Among Dermatologists
A growing anti-sunscreen movement on social media is causing concern among dermatologists, who warn that avoiding sunscreen increases long-term health risks. (Malhi, 8/10)
The Hill:
Dollar Store Shopping Doesn't Equal Unhealthy Diets: Study
Relying on dollar stores for the bulk of grocery purchases might not be harming American diets, despite the comparative lack of healthy products, a new study has found. As families look to free up funds on costly shopping lists, they are increasingly turning to their locals dollar stores to buy staple food items, according to the study, published Monday in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (Udasin, 8/11)
Newsweek:
Early Warning Sign For Children's ADHD Risk Discovered
A developmental sign in early childhood could help to flag the future likelihood of ADHD—and ensure the right support is given at the right time. Brain wiring at this stage of life could lay the foundation for attention-related skills and hold the key to identifying young children who might go on to develop the neurodevelopmental condition. (Millington, 8/11)
CNN:
Fast Walking Is A Key To Longevity, Research Shows
Too busy to go to the gym? Don’t worry — you can stay healthy by incorporating at least 15 minutes of fast walking into your everyday routine, new research suggests. (Park, 8/11)
Stat:
More Men Than Ever Are Getting Plastic Surgery. Here's Why
Even after Chris Sanford lost 130 pounds, he struggled with body dysmorphia. Every time he looked at the streamlined bodies on his social media feed, he was reminded about the folds of excess skin drooping from his own torso. It made him feel far larger than he really was. (Goldhill, 8/12)
In celebrity news —
AP:
Tennis Great Monica Seles Says She Has Myasthenia Gravis. It Is A Chronic Neuromuscular Disease
Monica Seles first noticed the symptoms of myasthenia gravis — a neuromuscular autoimmune disease she discussed during a recent interview with The Associated Press — while she was swinging a racket the way she’d done so many times during, and after, a career that included nine Grand Slam titles and a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. (Fendrich, 8/12)