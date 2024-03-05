Calif. Lawmaker Proposes Longer Mental Hospital Stays For Violent Offenders
A California lawmaker released a bill that would allow the state to provide longer treatment to people with mental illness who commit violent crimes. Other state health news is reported from New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Illinois.
San Francisco Chronicle:
New California Bill Would Extend Hospital Stays For Violent Offenders
People with severe mental illness who commit violent crimes could be kept in state mental hospitals longer to allow the state to better plan for continued treatment after their release under a bill by a San Francisco lawmaker. Assembly Member Matt Haney, a Democrat, said he introduced the legislation in response to a Chronicle column published last year that detailed the circumstances leading up to a Chinatown bakery stabbing. (Bollag, 3/4)
CBS News:
County Lawmakers Demand Overhaul To Save Nassau University Medical Center From Insolvency
Long Island community leaders are demanding an overhaul and oversight to save Nassau University Medical Center, which is in danger of running out of money. Will Foskey-Bey, 73, and his family depend on NUMC for their health care. "It's a cornerstone of this community," said Foskey-Bey. "Serves such a big purpose for helping so many people that's underserved." The safety-net hospital is in imminent fiscal danger of insolvency. It serves the uninsured, underinsured or those on Medicaid. (McLogan, 3/4)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
With ‘Virtual ER,’ Elliot Hospital Hopes To Cut Patient Wait Times
With New Hampshire emergency departments filling up, one hospital is trying to reduce wait times by offering a virtual option. Elliot Hospital in Manchester launched a Virtual ER service at the beginning of this year. It’s staffed by physicians who can see patients remotely, order a test or X-ray, and refer them to urgent care or the actual emergency department if needed. (Cuno-Booth, 3/4)
Boston Globe:
$1 Billion Proposal To Grow Boston, Massachusetts Biotech
Next stop: Beacon Hill. Governor Maura Healey’s long-awaited plan to double down on state funding for the biotech and medical technology sector came into focus Thursday with the announcement she’ll seek $1 billion over the next decade to reauthorize the state’s 16-year-old life sciences initiative. (Weisman, 3/4)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Considering End-Of-Life Option For Terminally Ill Adults
The mother watched as her 34-year-old son ingested a lethal medication to end his pain and suffering after a five-year battle against terminal cancer. Naperville native Drew Flack was surrounded by family members and close friends in his California home as he fell asleep on Nov. 16, 2022, taking his final breath a few hours later. His last words were “I’m happy,” according to his mom, 64-year-old Suzy Flack of Naperville. (Lourgos, 3/5)