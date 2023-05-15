Cases In Chicago And France Stir Worries Of An Mpox Resurgence
The Washington Post notes that "small clusters" of infections have been found in people who were already vaccinated against mpox. Meanwhile, a dangerous heat wave is expected to continue along the West Coast; how a lab error led to a recall of salad greens over health concerns; and more.
The Washington Post:
Monkeypox, Now Known As Mpox, Showing Signs Of Return
It’s time for gay and bisexual men to pay attention to mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, again. That’s the message from public health authorities and LGBT health providers as cases rise in some countries and small clusters of infections in vaccinated people have been detected in Chicago and France. (Nirapil, 5/12)
In other health and wellness news —
ABC News:
Dangerous Heat Wave Continues Along West Coast
The temperatures could raise the risk of heat-related illness, especially as the majority of households in the region are not equipped with central air conditioning. High temperatures are cranking up even more further down the coast. Fresno, California, is forecast to be approaching 100 degrees on Sunday, with high temperatures of 95 degrees to 100 degrees for at least the next five days. (Jacobo and Amarante, 5/14)
AP:
New Hampshire Lab Error Incorrectly Resulted In Salad Greens Recall
A laboratory error incorrectly caused a recall announcement for a brand of salad greens, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said. The products from lēf Farms are safe and the recall has been canceled, the department said in a news release Thursday. (5/12)
The Guardian:
Should I Worry About How Long I Spend Sitting Down?
The idea that sitting might be bad isn’t just 21st-century scaremongering. One of the first studies to suggest a link between illness and sitting was conducted in the 1950s, when researchers found that doubledecker bus drivers were twice as likely to have heart attacks as their conductor colleagues. Since then, dozens of studies have found links between sitting and a variety of ailments, with a 2013 analysis of studies concluding: “Higher amounts of daily total sitting time are associated with greater risk of all-cause mortality.” (Snape, 5/14)
NBC News:
Lyme Disease Symptoms: Why Some Recover Fast And Others Do Not
Why some people recover from Lyme disease, while others experience months, years or even decades of chronic symptoms has long puzzled doctors. New research offers some clues to an immune system marker in the blood that is elevated among people with lingering Lyme disease symptoms, even after they’d received antibiotics. (Hopkins, 5/14)