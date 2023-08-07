CDC Confirms Human Swine Flu Cases Linked To Michigan County Fairs

The first two human swine flu cases in the U.S. this year were linked to infected pigs at public events, the Detroit Free Press reports. Also in the news: a Bay area spa was ordered closed following two deaths associated with Legionnaires disease; warnings over undercooked seafood risks; and more.

Detroit Free Press: First 2 Human Cases Of Swine Flu In U.S. Tied To Michigan County Fairs

The first two U.S. cases of swine flu in humans this year are linked to infected pigs at county fairs in Michigan, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday. The first case involved a Lapeer County child who was an exhibitor at the Oakland County Fair, which took place July 7-16 at Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg. The child, who was identified by state health officials only as younger than 18, was exposed to infected pigs within 10 days of developing symptoms. (Jordan Shamus, 8/4)

Los Angeles Times: Bay Area Spa Ordered Closed Following Two Deaths; Legionnaires’ Disease Suspected

Contra Costa county health officials are investigating two recent deaths associated with Legionnaires’ disease, a serious lung infection, possibly linked to visits to a Richmond spa. Health officials so far have determined that both deaths, which were reported to county health officials Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, came after the patients visited the spa just days prior to the onset of their illnesses. (Watanabe, 8/5)

Connecticut Public: After 1 Death, CT Officials Warn Of Dangers Of Bacterial Infections From Saltwater And Raw Shellfish

Connecticut public health officials are warning about the potential dangers of salt water and eating raw or undercooked seafood following a series of bacterial infections that left one person dead. Three cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections have been reported to the state Department of Public Health since July 1, the agency says. All patients were hospitalized, and one died. (Skahill, 8/5)

Belleville News-Democrat: Bacteria, Parasites Are Making People Sick In Cahokia Heights, Ill. Sewer Backups May Be Cause

Cahokia Heights residents are being exposed to bacteria and parasites possibly spreading because of chronic sewage backups and flooding in their community, preliminary findings from an ongoing health study showed. It has made some people sick, and researchers want to expand their study to get a better understanding of the potential scope.“Sewage backups are a big risk factor for these infections to spread,” said Washington University professor Theresa Gildner. (Cortes, 8/6)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: 6 Months After East Palestine Train Disaster, CWRU Embarks On Study Of Health Effects On Residents

A team of scientists from Case Western Reserve University spent time last week at the Columbiana County Fair enrolling local residents in a clinical study to monitor the health impacts of the Feb. 3 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine. The research, led by Fred Schumacher an expert in genetic disease at CWRU School of Medicine, will follow participants for five years and assess how toxic chemical exposures following the train crash may impact local risks for developing cancer and other metabolic diseases as a result of chemical damage to their DNA. (Kroen, 8/7)

MPR News: Immigrants, Refugees In Minnesota Increasingly Filling Critical Direct Care Jobs

Six years ago, Rangineh Ralhor moved to Minnesota from Iran. She came to be near her daughter, who was pursuing an astrophysics degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Ralhor herself has a joint degree in physics and math. She applied for graduate school at UMD. But she didn't get in. “The problem was my English,” she explained. “Initially my English wasn't very good.” Her daughter helped arrange a group on campus for her mom to practice English with other recent immigrants. One day, while walking to campus, Ralhor decided to stop into Aftenro, a senior living center across the street, to see if they were hiring. (Kraker, 8/7)

The CT Mirror: For Many CT Veterans, PACT Act Offers Expanded Benefits

Amy Antioho knows from personal experience what it is like to have a family member who served in the military get medical claims denied. After two rejections, her husband Peter, who was exposed to burn pits while serving in Afghanistan, finally got his disability benefits approved in 2019. Antioho lives in Berlin with her almost 8-year-old son. While she was trying to get approval from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, she was also raising her son and taking care of her husband, who was receiving treatment for brain cancer. (Hagen, 8/4)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Weaver Confirmed As NH Health And Human Services Commissioner

The head of the state’s largest agency can drop the “interim” from her title. The Executive Council voted this week to confirm Lori Weaver of Concord as commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. She has served as acting commissioner since late last year, when Commissioner Lori Shibinette stepped down. Weaver says she’s made progress on one of her top priorities: making a dent in the agency’s staff shortages. (Cuno-Booth, 8/4)

