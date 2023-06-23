CDC Data: Disposable E-Cigarettes Drive Booming Sales And Youth Vaping
After a 47% spike during the pandemic years, sales numbers declined in the second half of 2022. The drop is attributed in part to state and local bans on flavored products, though disposable e-cigarettes purchases continue to thrive. And use by teenagers is still climbing.
The New York Times:
E-Cigarette Sales Tapered Off Last Year After Big Surge
Sales of e-cigarettes rose by nearly 47 percent from January 2020, just before the pandemic hit the United States, to December 2022, according to an analysis released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase over that period occurred while teenagers and young adults reported in surveys that they had recently tried e-cigarettes at much higher rates than older adults did. (Jewett, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Sweet And Fruity E-Cigarettes Thrive Despite Teen-Vaping Crackdown
Sweet and fruity e-cigarette flavors that are popular with teenagers have proliferated in the U.S. market in the three years since a federal crackdown on those flavors, according to a federal government analysis of e-cigarette sales data released Thursday. The reason: While the big brands like Juul and Vuse were reined in, a flurry of upstarts selling disposable e-cigarettes have succeeded in sidestepping enforcement. (Maloney, 6/22)
AP:
FDA Warns Stores To Stop Selling Elf Bar, The Top Disposable E-Cigarette In The US
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar. It’s the latest attempt by regulators to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that have poured into U.S. stores in recent years. Last month, the FDA issued orders allowing customs officials to seize shipments of Elf Bar, Esco Bar and two other brands at U.S. ports. None of the products have received FDA authorization and they come in flavors like cotton candy, which regulators say can appeal to teenagers. (Perrone, 6/22)
Also —
The Guardian:
Celebrities Are Smoking Again: ‘Things Are Grungier, Edgier, Sleazier’
Not long ago, stars showed off their green juice and yoga mats. Now they’re showing off an old-fashioned vice. (Demopoulos, 6/20)