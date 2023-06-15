CDC Data: Record Homicide, Suicide Rates Among Younger Americans During Pandemic
The CDC reports an alarming rise in mental health issues among 10 to 24 years olds during the covid pandemic that attributed to more suicide and homicide deaths among that age group.
AP:
Suicides And Homicides Among Young Americans Jumped Early In Pandemic, Study Says
The homicide rate for older U.S. teenagers rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years, government researchers said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report examined the homicide and suicide rates among 10- to 24-year-olds from 2001 to 2021. (Stobbe, 6/15)
Big Think:
Most Americans Unaware Of 988 Mental Health Helpline
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline relaunched last year with a new number, yet few Americans are aware of the helpline and its purpose. (Dickinson, 6/14)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other mental health news —
Sports Illustrated:
Nick Kyrgios Says He Considered Suicide After 2019 Wimbledon Loss
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is opening up again about the mental health issues he dealt with during the 2019 season, saying he contemplated suicide during a time of personal struggles. Kyrgios harmed himself that year, specifically on his arms, to the point that he had to wear sleeves to cover up his scars, he said in upcoming episodes of Netflix’s tennis docuseries Break Point. (Williams, 6/14)
Houston Chronicle:
Consuming News Focused On Kindness Proven To Help Mood, Study Found
A stroll through the crime section — recounting stories of death, injury and violence — may leave a reader harboring feelings of anxiety or hopelessness, which is a key component of a study by associate professor Kathryn Buchanan at the University of Essex. To combat these feelings, she suggests something not previously proven to counteract bad news: Reading positive stories, or, the news of kindness. In her research, Buchanan found news focusing on acts of kindness made people feel positive emotions, dispelling some of the negative feelings coming from viewing bad news. (Fonstein, 6/14)
Insider Higher Ed:
Report: Campus Mental Health Services And Their Effectiveness
A new report from the American Council on Education offers analysis of different programs with proven evidence to have impacted students’ well-being, and those that are under evaluation. To address the student mental health crisis, colleges and universities have implemented a swath of resources and services targeting mental well-being and resilience. Evaluating the effectiveness of each measure, however, remains a challenge for leaders. (Mowreader, 6/14)