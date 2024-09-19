CDC Reports 22 More Oropouche Virus Cases

The total number of Oropouche cases has now reached 74 across five states, mostly in Florida. In other news, a study found that cancer patients who are overweight are more likely to receive a second cancer diagnosis later.

CIDRAP: Imported Oropouche Virus Cases Continue Steady US Rise

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday reported 22 more imported Oropouche virus cases, raising the national total to 74 in five states. So far, 1 case of the neuroinvasive form of the disease has been reported. Most of the illnesses are in Florida, which has reported 70 cases. The Florida Department of Health (Florida Health) said in its latest weekly arbovirus report that all of the state's cases involve travel to Cuba, one of the newly affected countries in the Americas experiencing an outbreak. Florida has reported cases in 11 counties, but most have been in Miami-Dade County. (Schnirring, 9/18)

CBS News: Overweight Cancer Patients More Likely To Get Second Cancer Diagnosis, Study Says

Patients who are overweight when they're first diagnosed with cancer may be at higher risk of developing a second cancer. Investigators at the American Cancer Society looked at data on nearly 27,000 people who were diagnosed with cancer. They found that compared to cancer survivors with a normal BMI, those who were overweight were 15% more likely to be diagnosed with a second primary cancer. Those who were obese were 34% more likely. (Marshall, 9/18)

WUFT: A Study Suggests The Effectiveness Of Multivitamins Is More Myth Than Reality

Millions of Americans regularly take multivitamins, accepting as fact that the dietary supplement can help them stay healthy and live longer. Consumers reliably scoop them up at the drugstore or supermarket. One estimate pegs the annual value of the multivitamin market at more than $21 billion. A new study, however, questions their usefulness. (Levesque, 9/18)

Axios: Lawsuits Threaten Infant Formula For Preemies

The fragility of the infant formula market is being tested again — this time by legal fights over safety labeling. Two and a half years after supply chain issues and a recall led to a nationwide formula shortage, the only two manufacturers of premature infant formula are threatening to exit amid a flurry of lawsuits from families whose infants got sick or died after taking one of these formulas. (Reed, 9/19)

CNN: MIND Diet Slows Cognitive Decline, Especially In Women And Black People

Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found. The Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay diet combines elements from the traditional Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH diet, which focuses on reducing blood pressure. (LaMotte, 9/18)

Also —

Reuters: Who Still Uses Pagers Anyway? The Healthcare Industry

The tiny electronic devices remain a vital means of communication in some areas - such as healthcare and emergency services - thanks to their durability and long battery life. "It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses," said a senior surgeon at a major UK hospital, adding that pagers are commonly used by doctors and nurses across the country's National Health Service (NHS). "It's used to tell people where to go, when, and what for." Many pagers can also send out a siren and then broadcast a voice message to groups so that whole medical teams are alerted simultaneously to an emergency, a senior doctor in the NHS said. That is not possible with a mobile phone. (9/19)

