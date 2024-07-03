CDC Reports Fourth US Dairy Worker Bird Flu Infection; First in Colorado
The CDC said Wednesday that a fourth person has been infected with bird flu in the U.S. this year. The person, who works on a dairy farm in Colorado, experienced eye inflammation, and recovered after treatment. The other three cases, in Texas and Michigan, were mild and linked to dairy farms as well. The CDC said in a statement that it continues to regard the ongoing bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle as a low risk to the general public.
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Health Officials Identify Another Human Case of Bird Flu in the State
Colorado health officials on Wednesday announced that a dairy worker in northeastern Colorado contracted bird flu after having close contact with sick cattle. The worker, an adult man, had a mild eye infection. He has since recovered. (Ingold, 7/3)
USA Today:
Bird Flu Hits Colorado In Fourth Case In 2024, CDC Says
The case of a Colorado dairy worker is the state's first this year. Health officials identified the first U.S. case of avian influenza in 2022, in an incarcerated person who was exposed to infected chickens at a Colorado poultry farm. The first case in the 2024 outbreak was identified in Texas, and two cases in Michigan followed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Cuevas, 7/3)
Denver7:
Colorado Dairy Worker Tests Positive for Bird Flu, Becoming Fourth Case Tied to Dairy Cattle in the US
Though this is the second confirmed infection of H5N1 in Colorado since the outbreak of HPAI H5N1 was first detected in March of 2022, Colorado health officials believe this is the first instance in which avian influenza was likely transmitted from a mammal to a human. (Contreras, 7/3)