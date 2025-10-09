CDC Reverses RFK Jr.’s Restrictions On Covid Vaccine For Pregnant Women

The independent panel of vaccine advisers have softened the previous recommendation, allowing pharmacies to administer the shot to pregnant women and ensuring most insurers cover it. Also, the CDC has postponed this month's meeting of the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices.

Politico: The CDC And Its Advisers Have Quietly Expanded Access To The Covid-19 Vaccine For Pregnant Women

The CDC and its independent panel of vaccine advisers have quietly opened the door to wider access to Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy, softening an earlier decision by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop recommending that pregnant women get the shots. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in September to advise that adults get the Covid-19 shot through shared clinical decisionmaking between patients and providers. (Gardner, 10/8)

Bloomberg: Key Meeting On US Vaccine Recommendations Delayed From October

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reschedule a late October meeting of an influential vaccine panel that’s been weighing changes to long-standing advice around childhood shots. The Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices, or ACIP, will no longer meet on Oct. 22 and 23, according to the panel’s website. No indication was given of when a future meeting will take place or why it was moved. (Cohrs Zhang and Nix, 10/8)

NBC News: How People Are Finding Ways To Get Covid Shots Despite Eligibility Limits

A Covid vaccine rollout unlike any other has given rise to confusion over who’s eligible and concerns that the shots might be harder to obtain this fall — especially for young children. Unlike in past years, when the vaccines were approved and recommended for everyone 6 months and older, the Food and Drug Administration this summer approved updated Covid shots only for people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe illness. (Bendix, 10/8)

NBC News: Covid Booster Vaccine Offers More Protection For Adults 65 And Older Than Younger People, New Research Finds

Covid vaccines continue to protect against serious illness and death, especially for people ages 65 and older, although the benefits for younger adults are not as clear, according to a large new study of veterans. Researchers from the VA St. Louis Healthcare System analyzed data from nearly 300,000 veterans and found that last season’s Covid vaccine reduced the risk of emergency room visits by 29%, hospitalizations by 39% and deaths by 64% for all ages. (Syal, 10/8)

In related news on HHS and RFK Jr. —

ABC News: HHS Hits Back At Former Surgeons General Who Wrote Op-Ed Saying RFK Jr. Is Endangering Nation's Health

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hit back at an op-ed written by the most recent six surgeons general, who said they wanted to warn the U.S. about the dangers of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The op-ed, published in The Washington Post on Tuesday, called the health secretary’s policies and positions an "immediate and unprecedented" threat to the nation’s health. In a statement to ABC News, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said the doctors are the same officials "who presided over the decline in America's public health." (Kekatos, 10/8)

The Washington Post: Why RFK Jr.'s Surgeon General Pick Says You Shouldn’t Always Trust Your Doctor

Casey Means, the surgeon general nominee, has criticized the medical establishment. She could be put in position to change it. (Weber and Roubein, 10/9)

MedPage Today: HHS Social Media Takes On Influencer Vibes

Federal health officials have been sharing videos on social media, ranging from wacky to downright dangerous, which experts say contribute to a broader shift in social media strategy. Many of the videos are posted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s official health secretary accounts and feature other top officials. (Robertson, 10/8)

