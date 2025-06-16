CDC To Summer Camps: Check For Documentation Of Measles Immunity
The directive comes as measles cases so far this year have hit 1,197 infections, which is fewer than 100 cases from surpassing the record 1,274 cases that were confirmed for all of 2019. Related news is on measles exposures in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado.
CBS News:
CDC Urges Summer Camps To Check For Measles Immunity, As U.S. Nears Record
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging summer camp operators to check for documentation of immunity from measles through vaccination or prior infection for all children, staff and volunteers, amid a deadly year of outbreaks that is now near record levels. "Measles can spread quickly in summer camps because campers and staff spend a lot of time together in close contact with each other. Measles is more than just a rash — it can cause serious complications or even death," the CDC warned in a "checklist" for operators of summer camps published this week. (Tin, 6/13)
CBS News:
Health Officials Warn Public Of Possible Measles Exposure At Popular Boston Locations
Health officials are warning travelers and Boston residents after a person visited popular attractions around the city. The person traveled to Boston from June 7 to June 8, according to officials. (Chaney and Rourke, 6/14)
NBC4 Washington:
Passenger With Measles Arrived At Dulles And Took Metro, DC Health Warns
A case of measles has been confirmed in an international traveler who recently arrived in the D.C. area, the D.C. Department of Health said Saturday evening. The patient may have exposed others between June 8 and 12. (DiMargo, 6/14)
The Colorado Sun:
Measles Case In Boulder May Have Exposed Flatiron Flyer Riders
Colorado on Friday confirmed its 15th measles case of the year, in a fully vaccinated adult from Boulder who several times may have exposed passengers riding on the Flatiron Flyer bus between downtown Denver and Boulder. (Ingold, 6/14)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Total Approaches 1,200 Mark
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today in its weekly measles update reported 29 more cases, bringing the national total to 1,197 cases and coming within 77 cases of matching the total from 2019, which was the most since the disease was eliminated from the country in 2000. So far, 35 states have reported cases, one more than a week ago, which likely reflects Arizona’s first cases of the year. (Schnirring, 6/13)