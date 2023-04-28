CDC Will Lower Covid Vaccine Requirements For International Travel
One dose of Pfizer or Moderna will soon be considered OK for travel to the U.S. Separately, charges will be levied against former officials of a veterans' home where nearly 80 people died from covid. The virus has also been detected in California mule deer — the first in a wild animal in the state.
The Hill:
CDC Relaxes COVID Restrictions For International Travelers
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on international travelers as the national public health emergency is set to expire next month. The CDC said in an update on its website posted Thursday that it will consider anyone who has received a single dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or after Aug. 16, 2022, to meet the requirements for boarding an airplane to the United States. (Gans, 4/27)
More on the spread of covid —
AP:
Court Reinstates Charges Against Leaders Of Veterans' Home
Massachusetts’ highest court overruled a lower court judge Thursday and reinstated criminal neglect charges against two top former officials at a veterans’ home. Nearly 80 veterans died at the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke after contracting the coronavirus in one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in a long-term care facility in the nation. The ruling allows the case against Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent at the facility, and Dr. David Clinton, its former medical director, to move forward. (4/27)
Los Angeles Times:
COVID Detected In California Mule Deer, First Wild Case Here
California wildlife officials have confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 in a wild animal, detected in a mule deer killed in 2021 in El Dorado County. The coronavirus has been confirmed in pets and zoo animals, but the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said this is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in “free-ranging California wildlife,” according to a news release from the agency. (Toohey, 4/27)
Bay Area News Group:
Maker Of Fast COVID Tests Chops Hundred Of Bay Area Jobs
A maker of rapid coronavirus tests has revealed plans to chop hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, a grim disclosure that suggests tech and biotech layoffs in the region have yet to run their course. Cepheid, a medical devices and biotech company, has told state labor officials that it has decided to cut 625 positions in the Bay Area, according to official government filings. (Avalos, 4/27)