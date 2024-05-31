Chicago Says Measles Outbreak Is Done After 64 Confirmed Cases
The Chicago Tribune reports that there have been no new cases in the past two incubation periods. But in California, Tulare County reported its first measles case of the year.
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago's Public Health Department Declares Measles Outbreak Over
The city Department of Public Health is officially declaring the end of the measles outbreak that began in March and primarily affected migrants in a shelter on the Lower West Side, according to a report released by the department Thursday. In total, there were 64 measles cases during March and April. (Salzman, 5/30)
ABC30 Fresno:
Tulare County Health Officials Confirm Measles Case From International Traveler
The Tulare County Public Health Department has confirmed its first case of measles in 2024. Officials say the case is the traveler who flew to Fresno while having the disease. The traveler flew from Germany to Los Angeles before coming to Fresno on May 19. (5/30)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Missouri Independent:
U.S. House Speaker Reverses On Radiation Compensation Bill That Excluded Missouri
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office on Wednesday scrapped a proposal to extend a compensation program for victims of radiation exposure without expanding it to thousands of Americans across nine states. In a statement that came less than four hours after Johnson’s office said a proposal to expand the program was too expensive, a spokesperson said Republican leadership had decided not to bring the bill up for a vote next week. The statement said the decision came after discussions with U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican from the St. Louis suburbs. (Kite, 5/29)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Of 10 Farm States, Wyoming Is Most Reliant On Federal Government For Healthcare
Wyoming has the third highest healthcare costs in the nation because of how far medical supplies have to travel, the high turnover rate of providers and the aging population, among other things. But Wyomingites are keeping costs down by getting advanced premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently found that enrolling in the marketplace got Wyomingites’ premiums down from $937 a month to $118. (Edwards, 5/30)
North Carolina Health News:
‘Road Map’ For Providing More Care For People With Disabilities Has Bipartisan Support
Advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a long list of needs that they would like state lawmakers to address. This year, though, they’re focusing on two main initiatives. (Nandagiri, 5/31)
Central Florida Public Media:
PACE Center To Bring ‘Gold Standard’ Of Care For Some Central Florida Seniors
The Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) has opened a facility in Orlando, where it will provide older people dual-enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid with coordinated, comprehensive health care and more. A grand opening was held Wednesday at the InnovAge PACE center in Orlando. (Byrnes, 5/30)