Cigna Makes Plans To Link Executive Pay With Customer Satisfaction
The move comes amid a public outcry over the health insurance industry's denials of care and the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Other news is on antisemitism investigations at four medical schools; an acquisition of Texas nursing homes; Molina Healthcare; Baxter; and more.
Bloomberg:
Cigna To Tie Executives’ Pay To Customer Satisfaction
Cigna Group said it will tie its executives’ pay to customer satisfaction in a move that follows an outcry against the insurance industry over denials of care. The change is the start of what Cigna called a yearslong effort to improve customers’ experience and “ensure accountability,” the company said in a statement Monday. (Tozzi, 2/3)
North Carolina Health News:
Health Care Providers Say Insurers Too Often Deny Care For Profit
Amanda Watson was diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks after having an emergency cesarean section to deliver her second son. Her test results showed she had one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, with a high recurrence rate and low survival rate. The following six months of chemotherapy treatments included five hospitalizations, the loss of her hair, and the inability to care for herself or her children. To make a gut-wrenching situation worse, her insurance company denied coverage for treatment multiple times, leading to delays in her care. (Vitaglione, 2/4)
More health industry news —
Bloomberg:
US Investigates Four Medical Schools For Alleged Antisemitism
The US Department of Health and Human Services is investigating four unnamed medical schools over alleged antisemitism that took place during graduation ceremonies last year. “The review will specifically examine whether the institutions acted with deliberate indifference regarding events that may have impacted Jewish students’ rights to access educational opportunities and benefits,” HHS’ Office for Civil Rights said in a statement Monday. (Muller, 2/4)
Modern Healthcare:
The Ensign Group Acquires 5 Nursing Homes In Texas
The Ensign Group has completed the acquisition of five nursing home properties in Texas, the company announced Monday. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said in a news release it completed the acquisitions for undisclosed sums in two separate deals. (Eastabrook, 2/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Molina Healthcare Acquires ConnectiCare
Molina Healthcare said Monday it closed its purchase of ConnectiCare. The deal adds 140,000 Medicare, exchange and commercial enrollees to Molina’s portfolio, Molina said in a news release. It also allows the insurer to expand into Connecticut. (Tepper, 2/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Baxter President And CEO José Almeida Retires
Baxter announced Monday the abrupt retirement of President and CEO José Almeida. Almeida also stepped down from the board, which he chaired. Lead independent director Brent Shafer was named chair and interim CEO. Almeida will act as an adviser through Oct. 31. (Dubinsky, 2/3)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS' TEAM Relies On Hospital, Post-Acute Partnerships For Success
A year ahead of the implementation of a mandatory Medicare payment demonstration, hospitals are on the lookout for post-acute care providers that can help them prevent lost reimbursements. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized the Transforming Episode Accountability Model, or TEAM, in August. It takes effect in 2026 and runs for five years. TEAM sets payments for 30-day episodes of care for lower-extremity joint replacements, femur fracture surgeries, spinal fusions, coronary artery bypass grafts and major bowel procedures. (Early, 2/3)
Also —
Axios:
Oura's AI Plan Keeps Smart Ring Users' Health Data Local — And Private
Oura is planning to deliver health insights to its customers using AI that runs locally on the smartphones of owners of its smart rings. By running its models on the phone rather than relying on a cloud-based service, Oura CEO Tom Hale tells Axios says it can better protect customers' privacy. (Fried, 2/4)