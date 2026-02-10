CMS Planning To Revamp ACA In 2027
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released a draft payment rule Monday in which it proposed repealing a requirement that federal exchanges and state-based exchanges on the federal platform offer standardized plan options, Modern Healthcare reported. The news report also said CMS wants to allow some non-network plans to attain qualified health plan status if they can prove they have a sufficient network. CMS also wants more access to catastrophic coverage.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Proposes Sweeping Coverage, Oversight Rule For ACA Exchanges
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has unveiled numerous potential changes to Affordable Care Act exchange plans that could have far-reaching implications for enrollees and what they pay for coverage. In its draft payment rule for exchange plans in 2027, released Monday, the agency proposed getting rid of standardized coverage and accepting non-network health plans as qualified health plans. CMS also seeks to further broaden access to catastrophic coverage and continue a crackdown on exchange brokers. The proposal also would affect risk adjustment auditing policies for exchange plans. (Early, 2/9)
Axios:
Exclusive: House Republicans Subpoena 8 Obamacare Insurers
House Judiciary Committee Republicans have subpoenaed eight Affordable Care Act health insurers for documents as part of a widening investigation of potential fraud surrounding the use of premium subsidies in the individual market, Axios has learned. (Goldman, 2/10)
KFF Health News:
Obamacare Sign-Ups Drop, But The Extent Won’t Be Clear For Months
More Americans than expected enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans for this year, after premium subsidies were dramatically cut — but it remains to be seen whether they’ll keep the coverage as their costs mount. It’s all part of a drama that roiled the ACA’s 2026 open enrollment period. Congressional debate over whether to extend more generous subsidies made available under the Biden administration led to the longest-ever government shutdown and focused public attention on rising health care costs and the affordability issue. (Appleby, 2/10)