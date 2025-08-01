CMS Reportedly Will Allow Voluntary Coverage Of Weight Loss Drugs

The Washington Post says it has obtained documents that detail the five-year experiment involving state Medicaid programs and Medicare Part D plans. Plus: CMS has bumped up Medicare payments for inpatient services and long-term care.

The Washington Post: Medicare, Medicaid To Experiment With Covering Weight Loss Drugs

Some obese Americans on Medicare and Medicaid could get access to expensive weight loss drugs under a five-year experiment being planned by the Trump administration. Under the proposed plan, state Medicaid programs and Medicare Part D insurance plans will be able to voluntarily choose to cover Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound for patients for “weight management” purposes, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services documents obtained by The Washington Post. (Cunningham, 8/1)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Pay For Inpatient Hospitals To Increase 2.6% In 2026

Medicare payments for inpatient hospital services will increase 2.6% in fiscal 2026 under a final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued Wednesday. CMS offered hospitals a slightly higher boost than the 2.4% raise it proposed in April. The agency also finalized policies to streamline quality measurement and made tweaks to the Transforming Episode Accountability Model, a mandatory initiative known as TEAM that kicks off Jan. 1. (Early, 7/31)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Pay For Nursing Homes To Increase 3.2% In 2026

Medicare reimbursements to skilled nursing facilities will rise 3.2% in fiscal 2026 under a final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published Thursday. The agency proposed a 2.8% Medicare rate increase for nursing homes in April. In addition to the higher payments, the final rule includes billing code updates and modifications to quality measurement programs. (Early, 7/31)

Stat: MAGA Influencers Rise Up For Medicare Advantage

In early June, a MAGA influencer named Chuck Callesto launched a social media assault on Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who had apparently crossed a line by proposing to reform Medicare plans run by private insurers. In a sharply worded tweet, Callesto labeled Cassidy a RINO (Republican In Name Only) and accused him of undermining President Trump, who had pledged to avoid cutting Medicare in the massive tax and spending package known as the “big beautiful bill.” (Ross and Wilkerson, 8/1)

In other health industry news —

Granite State News Collaborative: Genesis HealthCare Declares Bankruptcy, Prompting Concerns Of 'Instability' At Its NH Nursing Homes

Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest nursing home owners — and operator of 16 skilled nursing facilities in New Hampshire — has filed for bankruptcy protection. No facilities are expected to close due to the bankruptcy proceedings, a spokesperson for Genesis told VTDigger. (Burch, 7/31)

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealth Credit Outlook Downgraded By Fitch

UnitedHealth Group’s credit outlook has been downgraded to “negative” from “stable” by Fitch Ratings. Fitch, one of the largest credit rating agencies, said in a Wednesday news release the downgrade is tied to UnitedHealth’s second-quarter earnings report released Tuesday and the company’s diminished outlook for operating performance in 2025. (Hudson, 7/31)

The Wall Street Journal: CVS Earnings: Q2 Shows Signs Of Recovery, Beats Wall Street Expectations

CVS Health reported earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations and upgraded its projection for 2025, as its health-insurance business showed signs of recovery. The healthcare giant’s results underscore a split among health insurers. On one side are companies struggling this year with a surprise financial squeeze from higher-than-expected medical costs, a list that includes Centene, Molina Healthcare and the industry bellwether, UnitedHealth Group. (Wilde Mathews, 7/31)

Minnesota Public Radio: U Of M Medical School Opens In St. Cloud

A new medical school in St. Cloud aims to help address a severe shortage of physicians serving rural Minnesota. The University of Minnesota Medical School’s CentraCare Regional Campus is the first expansion of the U’s medical school in more than 50 years, since the Duluth campus opened in 1972. (Marohn, 7/31)

Modern Healthcare: Trinity Health's Mike Slubowski Invests In Ambulatory Centers

Trinity Health is looking for physician partners to boost ambulatory services, President and CEO Mike Slubowski said. Despite looming federal funding cuts, Trinity Health is making investments in surgery centers and imaging sites. The nonprofit health system is also pursuing joint venture opportunities and implementing efficiency efforts to help manage costs, Slubowski said. (Hudson, 7/31)

On hospital food —

WUSF: Celebrity Chef Gives TGH Patient Menu A Five-Star Makeover

Let’s be honest. Hospital food? It stinks. Always has. Always will. Except maybe not anymore. Because Tampa General Hospital — the place with the helicopters, 1,000 beds on a downtown island and that blessed AquaFence to keep the hurricanes out — just partnered with an Iron Chef to fix the menu. (Mayer, 8/1)

