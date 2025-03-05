CMS Rescinds Waivers For CHIP Programs, ‘Section 1115’ Medicaid

The agency said Tuesday it will consider states’ applications on a case-by-case basis, Modern Healthcare reported. The programs pay for high-risk services such as help for people transitioning from institutional care or temporary housing and meals for people who become homeless.

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Waivers Linked To Housing, Nutrition Dropped By CMS

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rescinded waivers for programs that fund housing, nutrition and other social services for high-risk Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program enrollees. The agency rolled back guidance linked to health-related social needs programs under Section 1115 Medicaid demonstration waivers. States use these programs to pay for wraparound services such as temporary housing and meals for children and adults who may become homeless, struggle with mental illness and transition from institutional care, among other risk factors. (Kacik, 3/4)

Democrats heckle President Trump over Medicaid —

USA Today: 'This Is Not Normal': Democrats Protest Trump's Address With Signs

Democratic lawmakers protested President Donald Trump with multiple signs during a speech to the Joint Session of Congress that quickly turned into a partisan rhetorical brawl. Representatives were seen holding up black signs with white letters saying: "Save Medicaid," "Musk Steals" and "Protect Veterans," with "False" written on the back. (Powel and Beggin, 3/4)

Variety: Texas Congressman Removed From Trump’s Joint Session of Congress After Repeated Interruptions: ‘You Have No Right to Cut Medicaid’

Al Green, a U.S. representative from Texas’ 9th congressional district, was removed from President Trump’s Tuesday night joint session of Congress after repeatedly interrupting the president’s speech. Only a few minutes into President Trump’s address, Green stood up from his seat and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid,” inciting boos from the Republican side of Congressional Hall. Republicans then began chanting, “USA, USA, USA,” as Green shouted again at President Trump, “You have no right to cut Medicaid.” (Dunn, 3/4)

More Medicaid news —

Politico: Democrats’ Medicaid Strategy Gets A Reboot After GOP Cancels Town Halls

Democrats are scrambling to rethink their strategy of using Republican town halls to oppose GOP-led plans to slash spending on Medicaid and other government services. Left-leaning organization Indivisible, which had been spearheading the efforts to disrupt constituent town halls, is calling on Democratic lawmakers to host their own town halls during the March recess or the group will do it for them, according to an email obtained by POLITICO. (Long and Schneider, 3/4)

Axios: Why Medicaid Cuts Could Leave Millions Without Dental Care

If Congress cuts Medicaid funding to states to help extend tax cuts, dental care for adults could be one of the first casualties as legislators and governors re-sort priorities and try to make do with less. (Goldman, 3/5)

North Carolina Health News: Future Of NC Medicaid Expansion Uncertain As GOP Eyes Cuts

In December 2023, North Carolina became the 40th state to expand eligibility for Medicaid, opening up the government-funded health insurance program to low-income adults who previously made too much money to qualify. Nearly 630,000 people have gained coverage since expansion took effect, surpassing state health officials’ initial two-year enrollment projection months ahead of schedule. The measure has been particularly popular in rural areas, where residents are less likely to have health insurance and access to care is often limited. (Baxley, 3/5)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

Katheryn Houghton reads this week’s news: Republicans in Congress are considering cuts to Medicaid, and the dietary supplement industry is hoping to cash in on RFK Jr.’s new role as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Jackie Fortiér reads this week’s news: Some states are turning to laundromats to reach people who could qualify for programs including Medicaid and food assistance, and cross-border telehealth is helping Spanish-speaking farmworkers get care. (3/4)

KFF Health News: Years Later, Centene Settlements With States Still Unfinished

More than three years ago, health insurance giant Centene Corp. settled allegations that it overcharged Medicaid programs in Ohio and Mississippi related to prescription drug billing. Now at least 20 states have settled with Centene over its pharmacy benefit manager operation that coordinated the medications for Medicaid patients. Arizona was among the most recent to join the ranks, settling for an undisclosed payout, Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for the state’s attorney general, told KFF Health News in December. (Miller, 3/5)

In related news about the Affordable Care Act —

Becker's Hospital Review: The Hardest Hit States If ACA Premium Tax Credits Expire

Texas will see the biggest economic hit if ACA premium tax credits expire at the end of 2025, according to a March 3 brief from the Commonwealth Fund. The ACA provides low- and middle-income individuals with premium tax credits to purchase health coverage on the exchange. Originally authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, enhanced PTCs were later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act. Without another congressional extension, the PTCs will expire at the end of 2025. (Emerson, 3/4)

