The New York Times: He Fought Claims Of Harm From Infant Formula. Now He Regulates It The new head of the Food and Drug Administration division that regulates infant formula was in recent months a corporate lawyer defending a top formula maker from claims that its product gave rise to debilitating harm to premature babies. Kyle A. Diamantas joined the F.D.A. last month to lead the food division, leaving the law firm Jones Day, which has served as a pipeline of talent to both Trump administrations. (Jewett, 3/4)

AP: Trump’s FDA Pick Made His Name By Bashing The Medical Establishment. Soon He May Be Leading It Dr. Marty Makary rose to national attention by skewering the medical establishment in books and papers and bashing the federal response to COVID-19 on TV. Now the Johns Hopkins University surgeon and researcher has been nominated to lead the Food and Drug Administration. The agency — responsible for regulating products ranging from toothpaste to vaccines — is famously understated, issuing carefully worded statements devoid of opinion or scientific speculation. (Perrone, 3/4)

AP: Judge Orders Longer-Term Nationwide Block On Trump Orders On Transgender Youth Health Care A federal judge extended a nationwide block Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s executive orders halting federal funding for providers of gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19. The judge’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president’s orders. (3/5)

The New York Times: U.S. Embassies Halt Air Quality Monitoring Abroad What’s the air quality in New Delhi, Jakarta or Buenos Aires? Until Tuesday, the United States Embassy in those cities could have told you. But the Trump administration has effectively shut down a global air quality monitoring program, ending more than a decade of public data-collection and reporting from 80 embassies and consulates worldwide. (Friedman and Plumer, 3/4)

KFF Health News: Trump Vowed To End Surprise Medical Bills. The Office Working On That Just Got Slashed As President Donald Trump wrapped up his first term in 2020, he signed legislation to protect Americans from surprise medical bills. “This must end,” Trump said. “We’re going to hold insurance companies and hospitals totally accountable.” But the president’s wide-ranging push to slash government spending, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is weakening the federal office charged with implementing the No Surprises Act. (Levey, 3/4)

The Hill: Social Security Administration Says It's Identified $800M+ In Savings The Social Security Administration (SSA) said in a release that it has identified more than $800 million in savings or “cost avoidance” for fiscal 2025 among information technology, grants, property and payroll. The SSA stated that it froze hiring and “drastically” cut back on overtime, saving about $550 million. (Timotija, 3/4)

Politico: GSA Prepares To Sell Over 400 Federal Properties The General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it will begin selling off some of the federal government’s most recognizable office buildings, including the Hubert H. Humphrey Building (home to the Department of Health and Human Services). (Cai and Nguyen, 3/4)

KFF Health News: CDC Firings Undermine Public Health Work Far Beyond Washington The Trump administration’s sudden firing of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees gutted training programs across the nation whose participants bolstered the workforce of state and local public health departments that for decades have been starved of resources. The programs are designed to cultivate a new generation of public health leaders, many of whom have gone on to work at the CDC. That was far from its only purpose. Local and state officials said the departures threaten to undermine the nation’s constant effort to identify and control infectious disease outbreaks. (Pradhan, 3/5)

NPR: In A Sudden Reversal, CDC Rescinds Some Staff Firings Just a few weeks after summarily firing hundreds of employees, the Trump administration is now notifying some staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they're back on the job. On Tuesday, an unknown number of CDC staff began receiving emails stating that their letters of termination were being rescinded, according to emails reviewed by NPR and interviews with more than half a dozen sources at the agency who were not authorized to speak publicly. (Huang and Stone, 3/4)

Also Tuesday, a federal judge has extended a block on halting funding for gender-affirming care while a lawsuit makes its way through the courts.

Modern Healthcare: Mexico, Canada Tariffs Hit Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical

Makers of a wide variety of medical products will feel the pain of tariffs imposed Tuesday by the Trump administration, and they are likely to pass those higher costs along to hospitals and other providers. The tariffs include 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. That follows two other tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, a 10% one last month and one in September that varied in scope. (Dubinsky, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Tariffs, Medicaid Cuts Could Hurt Hospital Credit Ratings: Fitch

The Trump administration's cuts to federal agencies could negatively impact some healthcare companies' financial stability and spark more deal activity as businesses look for additional support. The future of Medicaid is top-of-mind, as proposed cuts loom large. Decreased reimbursements could have a materially negative impact on providers' credit ratings, especially organizations that have relied on supplemental payment programs, and create revenue challenges for payers as well, according to a Fitch Ratings report published last week. (Hudson, 3/4)

Bloomberg: Gene-Sequencing Firm Oxford Nanopore Hit By US, China Turmoil

Gene-sequencing company Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc’s shares plunged the most in more than a year as uncertainty around cuts to US research funding and the impact of a global trade war eclipsed the firm’s plans to forge ties with the pharmaceutical industry. The shares fell about 15% in London, the biggest intra-day decline since Jan. 9, 2024, after the company’s forecast for 2025 included warnings of possible cuts to research funding by the US National Institutes of Health. (Furlong, 3/4)

FiercePharma: Pfizer Could Shift Overseas Production To US If Trump's Pharma Tariffs Take Hold, CEO Says

As biopharma players continue to parse out what the second Trump administration means for the industry, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Ph.D., outlined one potential response by his company if pharmaceutical tariffs come into play. Pfizer’s local manufacturing setup is already well positioned in the U.S., and the New York-based drugmaker could bring additional resources into the country if the situation demands, Bourla said Monday at TD Cowen’s 45th annual healthcare conference in Boston. (Kansteiner, 3/3)

Stat: To Fight U.S. Tariffs, Canada Should Suspend U.S. Drug Patents, Expert Says

Now that the Trump administration has imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada, the Canadian government is levying tariffs in return. But other measures are also being examined and one notion the Canadian government should consider is suspending patent rights held by U.S. companies, including pharmaceutical companies, according to Richard Gold, a professor of law and medicine at McGill University who specializes in intellectual property issues. (Silverman, 3/4)

The New York Times: Trump Says Tariffs Will Stop When Opioid Deaths Fall. They’ve Already Fallen.

One month ago, President Trump agreed to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico after the two countries agreed to help stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. On Tuesday, the Trump administration imposed the tariffs anyway, saying that the countries had failed to do enough — and claiming that tariffs would be lifted only when drug deaths fall. But the administration has seemingly established an impossible standard. Real-time, national data on fentanyl overdose deaths does not exist, so there is no way to know whether Canada and Mexico were able to “adequately address the situation” since February, as the White House demanded. (Katz and Sanger-Katz, 3/4)

Bloomberg: Private Credit Lenders Look To Fund Walgreens Buyout By Sycamore

Private credit lenders are in talks to provide about $4.5 billion of debt to fund Sycamore Partners’ potential buyout of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as part of a plan to split up the pharmacy retailer into separate businesses, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. HPS Investment Partners and Ares Management Corp. are among lenders vying to finance what would be one of the largest leveraged buyout debt deals to hit the market in more than a decade, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. (Schneider and Scigliuzzo, 3/4)

NPR: Consumers Can Buy Weight-Loss Drug Zepbound From Eli Lilly If They Pay Cash

Every month, roughly 100,000 people buy Zepbound directly from Eli Lilly through its website. "It's about the size of a small city," says David Ricks, Eli Lilly's CEO. That's about 10% of the 1 million people who use the blockbuster obesity drug every month, though the numbers can vary, he says. (Lupkin, 3/5)

Stat: FDA Scolds Drugmaker For Touting 'Misleading' Comparison With Generics

The Food and Drug Administration scolded a company for a promotional display that falsely claimed its brand-name medicine was more effective than generic versions, which is apparently the first time the agency office responsible for monitoring advertising has cited such an issue. (Silverman, 3/4)