CMS Will Cover Vaccines On Updated Schedule: ‘Go Get Your Measles Shot’
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz is urging uptake of the MMR shot as the country's measles outbreak shows no signs of ending. He vowed that parents and patients will have access to inoculations and that the government will pick up the tab.
Bloomberg:
CMS Head Oz Vows Continued Vaccine Coverage, Urges Measles Shots
Mehmet Oz, head of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pledged continued insurance coverage for all recommended vaccinations in the country and urged people to get the measles shot as infections skyrocket. His comments come as the Trump administration remakes the nation’s approach to immunizations by promoting personal choice and backing away from once-universal endorsements of shots that have controlled deadly disease outbreaks. Changes to the vaccine schedule have added to mounting confusion over which vaccines will be covered by government programs that often pay for childhood shots. (Nix and Muller, 2/17)
Stat:
PhRMA Forum Shows Industry Divide Between Dr. Oz, Marty Makary
Two of health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s top lieutenants struck decidedly different tones at a forum held Tuesday by the pharmaceutical industry group PhRMA. (Lawrence and Payne, 2/17)
On the spread of measles —
CIDRAP:
South Carolina’s Measles Total Rises To 962
Today in an update the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) announced 12 more measles cases in an ongoing outbreak, bringing the state total to 962 cases since last October. The outbreak’s epicenter remains Spartanburg County. (Soucheray, 2/17)
WYFF:
Potential Measles Exposure Reported At Walmart In South Carolina
Health officials in South Carolina are reporting a possible measles exposure at a Walmart store. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) said the possible exposure was at Walmart at 11410 Anderson Road in Powdersville on Sunday, Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Moore, 2/17)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Measles Exposure At St. Louis Lambert Airport, Health Officials Warn
Missouri health officials are warning of potential measles exposure after an out-of-state resident with a confirmed measles case reportedly traveled through St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Feb. 7. (Suntrup, 2/17)
The Washington Post:
The Atlantic's Measles Essay Sparks Controversy
Some critics and physicians said Elizabeth Bruenig’s account of a mother confronting a child’s death from measles felt misleading once they learned the story was reported fiction. (Nover, 2/18)
In related news about infant health —
Bloomberg:
Vitamin K Shot Safety: More Parents Skip Injection That's Not Vaccine
The 2-month-old baby arrived at the hospital with the type of bleeding in and around his brain that was so unusual Miami neurosurgeon Heather McCrea had only read about it in textbooks. The pooling blood indicated that the baby had a severe vitamin K deficiency — something usually prevented by a shot at birth. But his parents, like a growing number of Americans skeptical of injections, had declined to get the shot for their baby. (Nix, 2/17)