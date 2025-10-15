Colorado School Shooting Victim Leaves Hospital After Critical Injuries

Michael Silverstone, an Evergreen High student, was shot in the head and chest on Sept. 10, and has been released after five weeks in the hospital. The other student critically injured in the shooting has been released and is recovering. Also in the news: Minnesota, California, New York, and more.

The Colorado Sun: Student Critically Wounded In Evergreen High School Shooting Leaves Hospital, Tells Supporters: “I’m Still Alive!”

Five weeks after Matthew Silverstone was shot in the head and chest by a gun-wielding classmate inside Evergreen High School, the 18-year-old student is headed home to continue his long road to rehabilitation. (Prentzel, 10/14)

Newsweek: Gov. Tim Walz Says Accessible Rural Health Care Is A ‘Hell Of A Tall Order’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told attendees at the Summit on the Future of Rural Health Care on Tuesday that ensuring health care is accessible, high quality and sustainable in rural areas "is a hell of a tall order." The summit brought together leaders across health care, technology, business, policy and academia from around the country to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to engage in solution-driven conversations about how to improve access and quality of care in rural and underserved communities. (Giella, 10/14)

Los Angeles Times: The Key Health Bills California Gov. Newsom Signed This Week Focused On How Technology Is Impacting Kids

New laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom aim to make the artificial intelligence and social media landscape in California safer, especially for minors. Senate Bill 243, sponsored by state Sen. Steve Padilla (D-Chula Vista) will require AI companies to incorporate guardrails that prevent so-called “companion” chatbots from talking to users of any age about suicide or self-harm. It also requires that all AI systems alert minors using the chatbots that they are not human every three hours. The systems also are barred from promoting any sexually explicit conduct to users who are minors. (McDonald, 10/14)

AP: New California Law Requires Restaurants To Disclose Food Allergens On Their Menus

California will become the first state in the nation requiring restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus starting in 2026 under a new law. The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday applies to businesses with at least 20 locations. They will have to disclose ingredients including milk, eggs, shellfish and tree nuts when they know or “reasonably should know” that they are in their products. (10/14)

AP: New York Health Officials Confirm First Locally Acquired Chikungunya Virus Case

A person living in New York has tested positive for the chikungunya virus in what state health officials say is the first reported transmission of the mosquito-borne illness within the United States in six years. The state Department of Health said Tuesday that the virus, which has been spreading in China and elsewhere, was identified in a person living in Nassau County on Long Island. (10/15)

AP: What Young Native Americans Funded With $720K From Newman's Own Foundation And Novo Nordisk

Armed with hundreds of thousands of dollars from Newman’s Own Foundation and Ozempic creator Novo Nordisk, young Native Americans are leading the fight against persistently high rates of food insecurity in tribal communities. In a rare example of agency for a beneficiary community, 21 emerging Indigenous leaders recently crafted selection criteria, evaluated applicants and picked two dozen finalists to split a pool of $720,000. Organized by Native Americans in Philanthropy, the 16-to-24-year-old participants said the inclusive process reflected Indian Country values of self-determination and intergenerational relationship-building that more donors should embrace. (Pollard, 10/13)

The 19th: Legendary Transgender Activist Miss Major Dies At 78

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a legendary transgender activist, was known for many things in her community. As a caretaker, she was known for getting Black trans women off the street and housed when they faced poverty and violence. As a fierce advocate for trans rights, she was known for demanding that LGBTQ+ people focus on protecting the most vulnerable among them, like women being policed and incarcerated for trying to survive. And as a veteran of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, she was known as a queer elder who did not want the past to be used as an excuse for inaction. (Rummler, 10/14)

