Complex US Health System To Blame For High Cost Of Ozempic, Novo Says
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Bloomberg:
Novo Blames US Health System After Sanders’ Wegovy Criticism
Novo Nordisk A/S said it retains about 60% of the list price of Ozempic and Wegovy in the US after rebates and fees paid to middlemen, as the debate heats up over the cost of its blockbuster diabetes and obesity medicines. (Naomi Krege, 5/28)
CIDRAP:
Global Experts Spotlight Interventions, Investments Needed To Fight Antibiotic Resistance
With the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the already limited arsenal of effective antibiotics has become even smaller, threatening infectious disease management worldwide and putting millions of lives at risk. The threat is greatest for the very young, the very old, and the severely ill. (Dall, 5/28)
CIDRAP:
Infection- Plus Vaccine-Induced Immunity Led To Decline Of Mpox In Netherlands, Data Reveal
Immunity obtained through infections and post-exposure vaccination—not preventive vaccination—was likely the driving force of reduced mpox transmission in the Netherlands in 2022, according to new work from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) published late last week in Eurosurveillance. (Soucheray, 5/28)
ScienceDaily:
Weight Gain Is Kicked To The Curb In Antipsychotic Drug Breakthrough
Thousands of Australians struggle with serious mental health conditions. But when the recommended treatment involves antipsychotic medications, the side effects are excess kilos, which only adds weight to an already complex diagnosis. Now, new research shows that antipsychotics can be reformulated with a strategically engineered coating that not only mitigates unwanted weight gain but also boosts serotonin levels by more than 250%. (University of South Australia, 5/28)
ScienceDaily:
Pharmacists Prove Effective, Less Costly Care Option For Minor Illnesses
Greater use of pharmacists to treat minor illnesses could potentially save millions of dollars in health care costs, according to new research. The findings also indicate a way to improve healthcare access by expanding availability of pharmacists' clinical services including prescribing medications, amid an ongoing shortage of primary care providers. (Washington State University, 5/28)