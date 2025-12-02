Congress May Punt Funding Bills To January As Another Shutdown Looms
Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) appeals to centrist Republicans in an effort to extend ACA subsidies before they expire at the end of the month.
Politico:
Thune Casts Doubt On Passing Government Funding Bills Before Christmas
Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged Monday that his chamber might not have time this month to pass another package of government funding bills, after trying for more than two weeks to fire up debate. Faced with another looming shutdown threat on Jan. 30, Thune has been seeking approval from all 100 senators to bundle together a slate of spending measures for floor consideration. But objections from individual lawmakers have hindered progress on another grouping of bills to fund most federal agencies through next September. (Carney and Scholtes, 12/1)
The Hill:
Jeffries Seeks To Raise Pressure On GOP Centrists Over Expiring Health Care Subsidies
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is pressing centrist Republicans to help Democrats extend ObamaCare tax credits before they expire at the end of the month. Jeffries has offered a discharge petition to force a vote on a three-year extension of those subsidies even in the face of opposition from the GOP leaders who control the House floor. Without congressional action, more than 20 million Americans are facing a spike in out-of-pocket health care costs at the start of next year. (Lillis, 12/1)
Politico:
Senate Barrels Toward Failure On Health Care
Senators have about a week before they’re set to vote on soon-to-expire Affordable Care Act subsidies. Most of them already believe the chances for a bipartisan breakthrough by then are roughly zero. There’s no clear momentum for any plan that would avoid a lapse in tax credits that could raise insurance premiums for 20 million Americans. House and Senate members involved in the talks said Monday they are still trading ideas, and Congress is in the dark about whether President Donald Trump will roll out an 11th-hour framework for an extension, which could help provide a needed boost. (Carney, Razor and Lee Hill, 12/1)
Roll Call:
Democrats Winning On Health Care Post-Shutdown, Some Analysts Say
Democrats emerged from the shutdown empty-handed on a health care subsidy extension, but the party is well-positioned for messaging ahead of next year’s midterms, according to analysts and early polling data. Putting the focus squarely on health care could force Republicans into a binary choice — either they reach a compromise that achieves some Democratic goals or the GOP majority is unable to put forth anything on rising heath care costs. Though it’s early for such predictions, either could boost Democrats next November. (DeGroot, 12/1)
More legislative news —
The Washington Post:
GOP Lawmaker Seeks Answers On American Medical Association Practices
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) is demanding answers from the American Medical Association about how it helps devise physician payment rates. (Diamond, 12/2)
The Guardian:
Republican Whose Child Has Down Syndrome Opposes Redistricting After Trump’s Ableist Slur
An Indiana Republican lawmaker whose child has Down syndrome has promised to oppose efforts to redraw the state’s congressional map to favor his party after Donald Trump aimed a slur for people with intellectual disabilities at a political opponent. Michael Bohacek, a member of Indiana’s state senate, wrote Friday on Facebook that he has been “an unapologetic advocate for people with intellectual disabilities” since one of his daughters was born with Down. Referring to how the president used an ableist slur to insult Tim Walz, the Democratic Minnesota governor, a day earlier, Bohacek’s post added, “His choices of words have consequences.” (Antonio Vargas and Leingang, 12/1)