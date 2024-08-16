Court Rules Florida AG Can’t Block School, Hospital Opioid Lawsuits
Meanwhile, in Baltimore, a lawsuit against opioid makers and distributors will proceed to trial after a judge denied motions by the companies to dismiss the case. And MIT News reports on an implantable device that could automatically release naloxone in overdose situations.
Health News Florida:
Appeals Court Backs Hospital Districts, School Boards In Fight Over Opioid Lawsuits
A state appeals court Wednesday ruled that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody could not prevent opioid epidemic lawsuits filed by hospital districts and school boards after she reached settlements with the pharmaceutical industry. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a 2023 decision by Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper that said Moody had the power to enter settlements that effectively included trumping separate claims by local government agencies. (Saunders, 8/15)
The Baltimore Sun:
Judge Rules Baltimore’s $11 Billion Opioid Lawsuit Can Head To Trial
Baltimore’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors will proceed to a trial next month after a city judge on Thursday denied motions from the companies to throw out the case. (O'Neill, 8/15)
MIT News:
An Implantable Sensor Could Reverse Opioid Overdoses
In 2023, more than 100,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses. The most effective way to save someone who has overdosed is to administer a drug called naloxone, but a first responder or bystander can’t always reach the person who has overdosed in time. Researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a new device that they hope will help to eliminate those delays and potentially save the lives of people who overdose. The device, about the size of a stick of gum, can be implanted under the skin, where it monitors heart rate, breathing rate, and other vital signs. When it determines that an overdose has occurred, it rapidly pumps out a dose of naloxone. (Trafton, 8/14)
On kratom and ketamine —
Los Angeles Times:
Kratom Regulation Bill Quietly Dies In California
A California bill that would have imposed regulations on kratom products was quietly shelved Thursday following a clash between advocacy groups focused on the burgeoning industry. ... Scientists are still learning about its complex effects, which can range from stimulant to sedative and stem from chemical compounds called alkaloids. The Food and Drug Administration has warned against using kratom for medical treatment and says it is “not appropriate for use as a dietary supplement.” (Alpert Reyes, 8/15)
The New York Times:
Matthew Perry’s Assistant And Doctors Charged With Getting Him Ketamine
Matthew Perry’s personal assistant, two doctors and two others have been indicted and charged with providing the ketamine that caused the death of Mr. Perry, a star on the television show “Friends,” the authorities said on Thursday. In documents filed in federal court in California, prosecutors said that Mr. Perry’s assistant and an acquaintance had worked with two doctors and a drug dealer to procure tens of thousands of dollars worth of ketamine for Mr. Perry, who had long struggled with substance abuse and addiction. (Stevens, 8/15)
The New York Times:
The Pain Of Matthew Perry’s Last Days As He Relied On Ketamine
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Mr. Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Mr. Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. (Jacobs and Stevens, 8/16)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.