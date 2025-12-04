Court Ruling In India Shakes Up Global Market On Weight Loss Drugs
Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will be allowed to make a generic version of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide and export it even before some of Novo's global patents expire in 2026.
Bloomberg:
India Court Allows Dr. Reddy’s To Export Generics Of Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide
An Indian court has allowed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. to manufacture and export generic versions of Novo Nordisk A/S’s obesity and diabetes drugs, ahead of global patent expiries in 2026. Novo Nordisk’s petition to block production of semaglutide was rejected by the Delhi High Court in its Dec. 2 interim order. The court allowed Dr. Reddy’s to export to markets without patent protection, while accepting the Indian company’s commitment that it will not sell the products in the local market until Novo’s patent lapses. (Mahajan and Sanjay, 12/4)
NBC News:
Novo Nordisk Still Sees Potential In Ozempic For Alzheimer’s, Despite Trial Setbacks
Novo Nordisk says it still thinks GLP-1 drugs could be a promising treatment for Alzheimer’s, despite two major trials last month that found an older drug similar to Ozempic had no effect in slowing early-stage disease. While GLP-1 drugs have become synonymous with dramatic weight loss, they’ve also become one of the most closely watched experimental approaches for slowing Alzheimer’s, a disease with few treatment options. (Lovelace Jr., 12/4)
Stat:
Hair Loss Drug Succeeds In Phase 3, But Data Underwhelms Experts
The topical medication treats a common form of hair loss called androgenetic alopecia. (DeAngelis, 12/3)
Stockwits:
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Calls His Capricor Therapeutics Short A 'Bad Call' After DMD Trial Delivers Surprise Win
Capricor Therapeutics’ positive HOPE-3 results in Duchenne muscular dystrophy prompted former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli on Wednesday to admit he made “a bad call” on the stock after previously urging investors to short the stock. (Sri, 12/3)
CIDRAP:
CARB-X Funds Microbiome Therapeutic For ICU Patients
CARB-X announced yesterday that it will support expanded development of Seres Therapeutics’ novel live biotherapeutic to prevent gut-seeded, antibiotic-resistant infections in intensive care unit (ICU) patients. Seres will receive up to $3.6 million in funding from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) to advance development of a liquid oral formulation of SER-155, an investigational microbiome therapeutic designed to decolonize gastrointestinal pathogens, improve epithelial barrier integrity, and induce immune tolerance to prevent the translocation of resistant bacteria into the bloodstream. (Dall, 12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
RSNA 2025: Philips, GE HealthCare Unveil AI Tools, MRI Scanners
The radiology community gathered at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting this week in Chicago, eager to see the latest breakthroughs in imaging and artificial intelligence technology. Those include two 3.0T MRI innovations, which are the most advanced, widely used type of MRI technology, and AI solutions designed to ease radiologists’ growing workloads. Some of the developments are a work in progress, while others are pending Food and Drug Administration clearance. (Dubinsky, 12/3)