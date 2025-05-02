CVS Chooses Novo Over Lilly, As Top GLP-1 Drugs Face Off Over Prices
Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S are competing for drug contracts in the aftermath of drug price scrutiny. Novo has managed to secure a contract with CVS, beating out its competitor. Other news is on cost-cutting; the fallout of tariffs; the quality of compounding pharmacies; and more.
Bloomberg:
Obesity Drug Price Wars Heating Up As CVS Picks Novo Over Lilly
The obesity drug price wars are finally starting. After being publicly lambasted for the high cost of their weight-loss shots, two of world’s biggest drugmakers — Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S — are racing to lock up deals with drug benefit managers that control which prescriptions many Americans get and popular telehealth companies that sell directly to consumers. Investors are worried about how low prices will go. (Langreth, Muller, and Swetlitz, 5/1)
NBC News:
Is Taking Fewer Medications The Key To Lowering Drug Costs In The U.S.?
In recent weeks, top health officials have floated an idea for bringing down prescription drug costs in the United States: getting Americans to take fewer medications. ... Studies show that healthier people with fewer chronic conditions typically have lower medical costs. However, experts argue that health officials are missing two key points: many people rely on prescription drugs for conditions that have nothing to do with lifestyle choices, and drug prices are much higher in the U.S. than in other countries. (Lovelace Jr., 4/30)
More pharma and tech developments —
FiercePharma:
Moderna Targets More Cost Cuts Amid Uncertainty Under RFK Jr.
Moderna is extending its cost savings program into 2027 and targeting a cash breakeven point sometime in 2028 as the larger U.S. vaccine market faces new uncertainties under the Trump administration. Moderna aims to reduce its GAAP operating costs by 1.4 billion to $1.7 billion between 2025 and 2027, the company announced Wednesday. The Massachusetts biotech now targets $4.7 billion to $5 billion in GAAP costs in 2027, versus $7.2 billion last year. (Liu, 5/1)
Chicago Tribune:
Baxter Expects Tariffs To Cost It $60 To $70 Million This Year
Tariffs will likely cost Deerfield-based Baxter International $60 million to $70 million this year, the company’s chief financial officer said in an earnings call Thursday. Baxter expects to see most of the impact from increased tariffs in the second half of the year, said Joel Grade, Baxter executive vice president and chief financial officer. Baxter makes IV fluids, a number of pharmaceuticals and other hospital products. (Schencker, 5/1)
Becker's Hospital Review:
FDA Probes Compounding Pharmacies Over Quality Concerns
The FDA plans to gather information from 250 compounding outsourcing pharmacies amid safety and quality concerns. In a May 1 notice, the agency said it will survey outsourcing facilities about challenges and opportunities related to market and business viability, compliance, quality production and interactions with the FDA. (Twenter, 5/1)
MedPage Today:
Nasal Powder For Acute Migraine Gets FDA Nod
The FDA approved dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder (Atzumi) 5.2 mg to treat acute migraine with or without aura in adults, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday. The product is the only DHE nasal powder for acute migraine, Satsuma said. It uses the Simple MucoAdhesive Release Technology (SMART) platform which combines proprietary powder and device technology to simplify DHE delivery. (George, 5/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Seca Launches MBCA Alpha Body Composition Scanner
Medical weighing and measuring technology company seca launched the first compact, portable body composition scanner designed for primary care on Thursday. The mBCA Alpha scanner generates a detailed assessment of a patient’s body composition in 24 seconds, which includes percentages of fat, bone and muscle. Clinicians can use the information to spot early signs of excess body fat, age-related muscle decline and the impact medications like GLP-1s can have on the body, among other factors. (Dubinsky, 5/1)