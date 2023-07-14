Dangerous Temperatures To Hit South, With Heat Already Killing People
Media outlets report on the heat dome hitting California, Arizona and elsewhere, as Maryland reports its first heat-related death of the year. And NOAA confirms that June was the hottest for 174 years of records.
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Weather: Powerful Heat Dome To Bring Scorching Temps
A high-pressure system will grow in size and intensity starting Thursday, ramping up the dangerous heat wave predicted for California this weekend. Weather models are in agreement that the high pressure will expand into California over the course of Thursday and Friday, covering everything from San Francisco to the Sierra Nevada. (Díaz, 7/13)
NBC News:
In Already-Brutal Heat, States Scramble To Prepare For Record Temperatures
“We know that when it’s 119 degrees out, that means it’s going to be 120 [degrees] plus in your home,” said Jay Kline, the general manager at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical. “We’re making sure that we have as much coverage as we can to help if people’s air conditioners break in this crazy, extreme heat.” (Chow, 7/13)
AP:
Maryland Announces First Heat-Related Death Of Year
Maryland announced the first heat-related death of the year in the state on Thursday. A 52-year-old man died in Cecil County, the state’s health department said. (7/13)
The Washington Post:
How Bad Is A Phoenix Heat Wave? The Perils Of Burning Pavements, Water Hoses
The city’s hospitals and firefighters this week have been trying to help people who are seared by pavement that can register 160 degrees or hotter. They are treating patients whose temperatures are running as much as 10 degrees above normal by injecting them with frigid IV fluids, blasting them with evaporative cooling fans, and placing them in what look like small inflatable kayaks filled with ice. (Partlow, 7/13)
It's not just an American issue, the entire globe is hot —
NPR:
June 2023 Was The Hottest On Record Since 1850
Last month was the hottest June on record going back 174 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It's the latest temperature record to fall this summer, as the El Niño climate pattern exacerbates the effects of human-caused climate change. (Hersher, 7/13)