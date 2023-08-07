Data: Covid Drove Up Antibiotic Use; Worries Over Antibiotic Resistance

Even as CIDRAP covers a report on CDC data showing a significant rise in antibiotic use in U.S. hospitals early in the pandemic, Fox news reports on how doctors are warning over rising antibiotic resistance in Americans. Also in the news: how covid tracking has waned, and more.

CIDRAP: US Hospital Data Confirm Rise In Antibiotic Use During COVID Pandemic

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show a significant increase in antibiotic use in US hospitals early in the COVID-19 pandemic, with smaller upticks observed during subsequent COVID-19 surges. ... Faced with severely ill patients with pneumonia-like illness, limited diagnostic tests and treatment options, and concerns about secondary bacterial infections, healthcare providers frequently turned to antibiotics. (Dall, 8/4)

Fox News: Antibiotic Resistance Is On The Rise, Doctor Warns: ‘This Is An Enormous Problem’

A growing number of Americans are building immunity to antibiotics, which can make them more vulnerable to illnesses and infections. There are about 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which cause at least 35,000 annual deaths. (Rudy, 8/5)

In other pandemic updates —

Politico: Comity Crumbles On Congress’ Covid Committee

The decadelong friendship between Reps. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) survived elections, impeachments and the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the battle over where to place blame for the last pandemic, and how to confront the next one, is testing its limits. Ruiz, Wenstrup and their staffs began the year with high hopes that the lawmakers — fellow doctors who both entered Congress in 2013, had neighboring offices, regularly went out to dinner together and co-wrote several wonky health care bills — could meaningfully collaborate as chair and ranking member of Congress’ sole committee dedicated to investigating the government response to Covid-19. (Ollstein, 8/6)

ABC News: Why Tracking COVID Reinfections Has Waned Even As More People Became Sick

Public health experts said tracking reinfections is important for understanding long-term complications and immunity from vaccination. Resources at health departments, however, are now being diverted to other areas that are in need. It comes even as COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up across the U.S., though experts say it's no reason for concern yet. (Kekatos, 8/6)

AP: Massachusetts State Police Must Reinstate 7 Troopers Who Refused To Be Vaccinated, Arbitrator Says

Massachusetts State Police must reinstate seven troopers who refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19, an independent arbitrator has ruled. The troopers have been on unpaid leave, but the arbitrator’s decision means they can return to work with retroactive pay if they choose. (8/6)

Health News Florida: Ladapo Suggests Link Between Cardiac Arrest And COVID Vaccine For USC Basketball Players

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recently posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that two USC basketball players who suffered cardiac arrests "almost certainly were forced or misled" into taking the COVID-19 vaccine. One of those players was Bronny James, son of NBA star Lebron James. In a follow-up post, Ladapo cited a Swiss study, and said data from the state supported his claim. (Bowman, 8/4)

Also —

Stat: Group Behind ProMed Defends Move To Subscription-Based Model

The organization that runs ProMed, an early warning system on disease outbreaks, defended its plans to charge a subscription for its service on Friday, calling it “the only viable path forward” given the resources required to run it. In a lengthy statement, the head of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) apologized for “any confusion and distress” caused by communication of the group’s plans. But she also said there was little choice but to move to a subscription-based model. (Branswell, 8/4)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription