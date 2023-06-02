Debt Bill Passes Senate Unchanged With Just Days Left Before Default
Senators voted down 11 amendments to the debt limit deal that would've required it to go back to the House, ultimately approving the bill by a 63-36 vote. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the package as soon as possible and will deliver a public address on the matter tonight.
Politico:
Senate Averts Default, Sends Debt Bill To Biden’s Desk
The Senate passed the bipartisan debt deal Thursday night, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk days before the default deadline and capping off months of melodrama. The upper chamber saw some last-minute twists of its own, after defense hawks demanded a written statement from Senate leaders committing not to block supplemental defense funding and consideration of appropriations bills. Other senators demanded what became a total of 11 amendment votes — all of which failed — resulting in more than three hours of floor time before the chamber could move to final passage. (Diaz, 6/1)
Vox:
The Biggest Policy Changes In The Debt Ceiling Deal, Explained
The cuts are going to land disproportionately on programs that help the poor and on administration, which also affects the people who rely on government programs. Some discretionary spending — on the military and for veterans — is actually going to increase. But the rest, including funding for child care, low-income housing, the national parks, and more, will be subject to a cut for the next two years. (Prokop, Scott, Matthews, Leber, Paz and Zhou, 6/1)
KFF Health News:
The Debt Ceiling Deal Takes A Bite Out Of Health Programs. It Could Have Been Much Worse
Policy analysts, Democrats, and Republicans dissatisfied with the deal agree: Federal health programs have dodged a budgetary bullet in the Washington showdown over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. A compromise bill — approved in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night and approved by the Senate late Thursday — includes some trims and caps on health spending for the next two years. (Rovner, 6/1)