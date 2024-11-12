Demand For Abortion Pills, Birth Control Explodes After Trump Win

Also in abortion news, Wisconsin grapples with its Civil War-era law to end abortion rights. In Florida, the battle continues over its six-week abortion ban. Plus: Missouri's House speaker is challenged due to support for abortion law, and a Georgia woman suffers through agonizing wait for miscarriage care.

The Washington Post: Women Stockpile Abortion Pills Before Trump Term

Women are seeking out abortion medication in higher-than-usual numbers ahead of a Donald Trump presidency that they fear could severely curtail access to reproductive care. Aid Access, one of the largest suppliers of abortion pills, reported receiving 10,000 requests for the medication in the 24 hours after the election was called for the Republican nominee early Wednesday — roughly 17 times the 600 that the organization typically gets in a day. (Iati, 11/11)

Time: Why Abortion Rights Won In Three States That Voted For Trump

Experts say the results demonstrate a "cognitive dissonance" on how people feel about abortion and the candidates they choose to elect. (Lee, 11/11)

The New York Times: Was The Trump Election A Setback For Women? Even Women Do Not Agree.

To many left-leaning Americans, it is resoundingly clear that women who backed Donald J. Trump in the presidential election voted against their own self-interest. Liberal women, in particular, have spent recent days practically stunned, stewing over how other women could have rejected Kamala Harris, who would have been the first woman to lead the nation in its nearly 250-year history. Instead, they chose a candidate who spews misogyny seemingly with glee. For the second time. (Searcey, 11/12)

KFF Health News: Many Voters Backed Abortion Rights And Donald Trump, A Challenge For Democrats

Voters in three states — Arizona, Missouri, and Nevada — chose on Tuesday to advance protections for abortion rights in their state constitutions. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is likely to win all three states in his victorious bid for the White House. It’s a conundrum for Democrats, who expected ballot initiatives on abortion rights in those states to boost the prospects of their candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris. But data from VoteCast, a large survey of U.S. voters conducted by The Associated Press and partners including KFF, found that about 3 in 10 voters in Arizona, Missouri, and Nevada who supported the abortion rights measures also voted for Trump. (Varney, 11/8)

ABC News: A State-By-State Breakdown Of Where Abortion Stands After Ballot Initiatives Pass

Here is a state-by-state breakdown or where abortion laws stand in each state, according to a review of state laws, ballot measure results and the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that focuses on sexual and reproductive health. (Kekatos and Kindelan, 11/12)

Abortion updates from Wisconsin, Florida, Missouri, Georgia, and Illinois —

The Washington Post: Wisconsin’s High Court Hears Case Set To Decide State’s Abortion Rights

Wisconsin’s highest court heard oral arguments Monday for a case set to shape the future of reproductive rights in the state, hinging on a question: Does a law inked before the Civil War ban abortion today? Chances are solid for abortion rights advocates, given the bench’s 4-to-3 liberal majority. A decision is expected in early 2025.The hearing marked the first state battle over the fate of abortion access since Donald Trump won reelection as president — after sending mixed messages on restrictions — and the courtroom volleys quickly turned tense. (Paquette, 11/11)

USA Today Network: Top Republican Says Florida Lawmakers Won't Revisit Abortion Issue

Unbowed by the failure of the proposed abortion-rights amendment to reach the required 60% approval by voters last week, proponents are calling upon the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature to repeal the state's six-week abortion ban next year. Don't count on it. The ACLU of Florida called Amendment 4's failure a "temporary loss," but the incoming Florida Senate president said in a statement he will not look to change anything, suggesting the current abortion ban will stand. (Goñi-Lessan, 11/11)

Missouri Independent: GOP Lawmaker Cites Abortion Comments In Push To Replace Incoming Missouri House Speaker

In the days before Missourians voted to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution, incoming House Speaker Jon Patterson declared lawmakers should respect the people’s choice, whatever the outcome. Now, with abortion set to become legal in Missouri, Republican Rep. Justin Sparks of Wildwood is mounting a long-shot challenge seeking to block Patterson from the top leadership position in the Missouri House, arguing that he is not up for the job of defending anti-abortion values. (Spoerre, 11/11)

CNN: Bleeding And In Pain, A Woman Endures A Harrowing Wait For Miscarriage Care Due To Georgia’s Restrictive Abortion Law

In early October, Avery Davis Bell learned that she was about to lose the baby she and her husband very much wanted. The 34-year-old geneticist had been hospitalized in Georgia after repeated episodes of bleeding, and she and her doctors all knew exactly what was needed to manage her miscarriage and prevent a life-threatening infection. They also knew why she wasn’t receiving that care immediately. (Christensen, 11/11)

NBC News: Study Maps How Nonprofit Religious Groups Set Up Facilities Near Abortion Clinics

When patients who have appointments at the Planned Parenthood in Carbondale, Illinois, are late, staff members often know where to find them — at the crisis pregnancy center right next door. “We have stories all of the time of patients who are misled. They actually think they’re at a Planned Parenthood Health Center and then, not until after they’re on the table getting an ultrasound, they realize it’s not,” said Cristina Villarreal, chief external affairs officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois. (Brooks, 11/8)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription