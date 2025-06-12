Democratic Governors Scale Back State-Funded Health Care For Immigrants
The cuts, which would freeze or pare down funded health care for undocumented immigrants, have been largely attributed to budget restraints. The governors in question come from California, Illinois, and Minnesota. Other news comes out of Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, and Colorado.
NBC News:
A trio of states with Democratic governors viewed as potential 2028 presidential candidates have taken steps in recent weeks to freeze or cut government-funded health care coverage for undocumented immigrants. Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Tim Walz of Minnesota have largely attributed the proposals to budget shortfalls stemming from original plans to expand health care to immigrants without legal status. (Edelman, 6/11)
More immigration news from California and Ohio —
Military.Com:
As National Guard Arrived In Los Angeles, VA Docs Scrambled To Make Sure Veteran Patients Received Care
As protests in Los Angeles became more widespread and some turned violent over the weekend, leaders of the Veterans Affairs L.A. Ambulatory Care Center made the tough call to close the facility, which serves thousands of patients a week. The center is one of four federal buildings in a block in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood, the focus of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the center of ongoing operations by the Los Angeles Police Department and Army National Guard. (Kime, 6/11)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Bill Would Let ICE Make Arrests In Hospitals That Take Public Dollars
Hospitals across Ohio could soon face a choice: Let federal immigration agents inside to arrest patients or lose access to state funding. That’s the ultimatum behind House Bill 281, a bill from Rep. Josh Williams, a Toledo-area Republican. (Staver, 6/11)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
The Texas Tribune:
Trans Texans Prepare For Law Changes
It was in a San Antonio courtroom in 2015 that Leo Tyler felt he became who he was always meant to be. The 17-year-old had long known he was trans, but it didn’t feel real until a judge agreed to change the name and gender on his government documents. “It was euphoric,” Tyler, now 27, recalls. “Walking out of that courtroom, I felt so seen.” (Klibanoff, 6/12)
St. Louis Public Radio:
SIHF Healthcare Opens 16 Housing Units In Cahokia Heights
Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation publicly unveiled 16 one-bedroom housing units in Cahokia Heights on Wednesday, marking the completion of the first portion of its affordable housing development. (Bauer, 6/12)
North Carolina Health News:
How Incarcerated People Are Helping Prevent Suicide Behind Bars
For up to four hours at a time, William Buhl attentively monitors a person who is on suicide watch at Nash Correctional Institution — a medium custody prison in Nashville. Buhl sits at a table outside a cell with a direct view of his subject. He observes their behavior, records notes every 15 minutes and offers an open ear. (Crumpler, 6/12)
The Colorado Sun:
The 12 Gun Bills Passed By The Colorado Legislature This Year And Signed Into Law
Democrats in the Colorado legislature this year passed a dozen bills imposing new gun regulations, all of which were signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis. They included measures limiting who can purchase most semiautomatic rifles on the market today, raising the minimum age to buy ammunition and aiming to improve Colorado’s response to mass shootings. (Paul, 6/12)
KUNC:
You Could Be Prescribed Guitar Lessons, Drawing Classes In Steamboat Springs
When 11-year-old Sam plays the small, bright blue guitar she got for her birthday, she feels happy. “Because the music is like, calm,” she said. Sam sat facing her teacher, Adam Petty, in a darkened theater that has been converted into a practice room at the Wildhorse Cinema + Arts in Steamboat Springs. (Paterson, 6/12)