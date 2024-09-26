Democratic Lawmakers Push For Permanent ACA Tax Credits
Legislation announced Wednesday would help cut the cost of Obamacare plans. Vice President Kamala Harris said she would make the tax credits permanent if elected president, The Washington Post said. Also: the Senate has voted to hold Steward Health Care's chief executive in contempt.
The Washington Post:
Democrats To Unveil ACA Tax Credit Plan, Teeing Up Next Health-Care Fight
Democrats on Wednesday launched a legislative push to extend federal subsidies that defray the cost of health insurance for millions of Americans. The effort tees up another Affordable Care Act fight that could stretch into next year — and perhaps challenge the next president. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced legislation to make permanent tax credits that lower the cost of plans sold through the Affordable Care Act. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), who helped craft the initial legislation to create the expanded tax credits almost four years ago, introduced companion legislation in the House. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) joined Shaheen and Underwood at a news conference to unveil the legislation Wednesday. (Diamond, 9/25)
More news from Capitol Hill —
The Washington Post:
Senate Votes To Hold Steward Hospital CEO In Criminal Contempt
The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to hold Steward Health Care chief executive Ralph de la Torre in contempt of Congress, asking the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against the hospital executive for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena. It is the first time since 1971 that the Senate has asked the Justice Department to pursue criminal contempt charges against an individual, lawmakers said. Steward, a for-profit company that owns about two dozen hospitals across the country, is engaged in bankruptcy proceedings and has been seeking to sell its hospitals. (Diamond, 9/25)
The New York Times:
Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill To Avert A Shutdown
Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to a short-term spending bill to avert a government shutdown just ahead of the November elections, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk but punting a bigger funding fight to the end of the year. In a pair of votes in quick succession, lawmakers in both chambers overwhelmingly voted to pass the measure to keep federal funding flowing through Dec. 20. The Senate vote was 78 to 18. All the “no” votes were Republicans. Mr. Biden is expected to sign the legislation before the Sept. 30 deadline. (Edmondson, 9/25)