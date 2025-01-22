Democrats Aim To Shield Medicaid From Potential Cuts Under Trump
Axios reports that some Republicans are avoiding answering whether they're willing to cut Medicaid in order to help pay for an extension of President Donald Trump's tax cuts. More news on Medicaid comes from South Carolina and South Dakota.
The Washington Post:
Democrats Move To Protect Medicaid, Wary Of Trump’s Looming Changes
Liberal lawmakers and advocates are moving to shield the Medicaid program from potential cuts under the Trump administration, pledging to resist major changes to the safety-net health program that more than 70 million Americans depend on for coverage. Protect Our Care, an advocacy group aligned with Democrats, on Tuesday will launch a $10 million “Hands Off Medicaid” campaign that highlights how the program helps protect Americans who are older, disabled or low-income, among other vulnerable populations. (Diamond and Stein, 1/21)
Axios:
GOP Lawmakers Coy On Medicaid Cuts For Tax Extension
Republicans from swing states and districts are ducking questions about their openness to cutting Medicaid in order to help pay for an extension of President Trump's tax cuts. Why it matters: Republican leadership can lose only a handful of votes, making cuts to the safety net program a high-stakes loyalty test that could deliver an early legislative win but result in millions of people losing their health coverage. (Sullivan, 1/22)
Disability Scoop:
Trump's Return Sparks Worry About Cuts To Medicaid, Disability Services
Disability advocates who have been pushing for years to see greater investment in Medicaid home and community-based services, the nation’s primary system of supports for people with developmental disabilities. “It would be hard to overstate how serious these threats are,” said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network. “Medicaid is a lifeline program for our community — we need to make it clear that it should be expanded, not looted to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.” (Diament, 1/21)
Medicaid updates from South Carolina and South Dakota —
SC Daily Gazette:
SC Governor Asks To Expand Medicaid Eligibility For Working Parents
Gov. Henry McMaster asked federal officials Tuesday to quickly approve his request that would expand Medicaid eligibility for poor parents who are working or going to school. If the Trump administration agrees, more South Carolina adults would qualify for the government-paid health insurance if they can prove they’re either working, training for a job, going to school or volunteering for at least 80 hours each month. (Laird, 1/21)
KELO:
SD House Wants Voters To Vote On Medicaid A Third Time
Republican lawmakers are clawing at the door for another chance to take away the expanded income eligibility for Medicaid benefits that South Dakota voters put in the state constitution three years ago. The state House of Representatives voted 59-7 on Tuesday for a resolution calling for another statewide vote in 2026. All but one Republican supported putting the question on the ballot, while every Democrat opposed it. (Mercer, 1/22)
South Dakota Searchlight:
SD Medicaid Officials Say Enrollments Will Decline As They Cross-Reference For Eligibility
South Dakota officials expect Medicaid enrollment will decrease this year as the state uses a new method to identify applicants who are no longer eligible for the state-federal health care insurance. The state Department of Social Services began cross-referencing Medicaid enrollees with other welfare programs in December, Secretary Matt Althoff told the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. (Huber, 1/21)