Democrats Push For Vote On 3-Year Extension Of Enhanced ACA Subsidies

A vote for a straightforward, three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies is expected in the Senate next week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. The GOP still has not settled on an alternate plan.

The Hill: Democrats To Force Senate Vote On 3-Year Extension Of Health Insurance Subsidies

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) announced Thursday that Democrats will force Republican senators to vote next week on a three-year extension of enhanced health insurance premium subsidies that are due to expire in January. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) controls the Senate floor schedule but promised to let Democrats have a vote on a proposal to extend the health insurance subsidies as part of a deal with centrist Democrats to reopen the federal government after a 43-day shutdown. (Bolton, 12/4)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: The GOP Still Can’t Agree on a Health Plan

The Senate is scheduled to vote in the coming days on a Democrat-led plan to extend the temporary additional subsidies that have lowered out-of-pocket costs for Affordable Care Act health plans. But even with the vote approaching, Republicans in the House and Senate are divided over what, if any, alternative plan they should offer. Meanwhile, anti-vaccine forces at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have both agencies in disarray. (Rovner, 12/4)

More about ACA subsidies —

Crains Detroit Business: ACA Premium Spikes Have Blue Cross Call Center Volumes Exploding

As Congress mulls whether to extend enhanced health insurance subsidies, desperation is growing for Michigan enrollees. The marketplace call center for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the state’s largest public health exchange insurer, has experienced a 20% spike in calls from members and potential members over exorbitant price increases set to take effect in 2026. (Walsh, 12/4)

The Hill: Most Americans Back Extending ObamaCare Subsidies, Survey Finds

A majority of Americans want Congress to extend subsidies on ObamaCare set to expire at the end of the year, according to a survey from the health nonprofit KFF released Thursday. Of those enrolled in ObamaCare marketplace plans, KFF found that 84 percent want Congress to extend the credits. These subsidies allow Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollees to pay less than the full price of their health insurance premiums, which would balloon if the tax credits expire. (Mancini, 12/4)

ABC News: 1 In 4 Affordable Care Act Enrollees Would 'Very Likely' Forego Health Insurance If Premiums Double: Poll

One in four Americans covered by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are considering going without health insurance if their monthly premiums double next year, a new KFF poll published Thursday finds. Open enrollment for the ACA began last month, and many Americans experienced sticker shock upon receiving their annual notices and discovering their 2026 premiums would be increasing. (Kekatos, 12/4)

KFF Health News: Health Savings Accounts, Backed By GOP, Cover Fancy Saunas But Not Insurance Premiums

With the tax-free money in a health savings account, a person can pay for eyeglasses or medical exams, as well as a $1,700 baby bassinet or a $300 online parenting workshop. Those same dollars can’t be used, though, to pay for most baby formulas, toothbrushes — or insurance premiums. (Seitz, 12/5)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Lobbying Surge In 2025 Led By PhRMA, AHA

It’s mostly been a bad year on Capitol Hill for the healthcare sector. But it’s been a good year for healthcare lobbyists. Healthcare lobbying expenditures spiked 16% to $653 million during the first three quarters of 2025 compared with the same period a year before, according to a Modern Healthcare analysis of data compiled by OpenSecrets, which tracks campaign finance and lobbying spending. (McAuliff, 12/4)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription