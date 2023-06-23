Denied Care, Distant Travel: Women Tell Their Stories Of A Post-Roe US
Many women of reproductive age in the U.S. have been impacted over the last year as new state laws and court decision quickly shifted how pregnant women are treated. Some tell news outlets about their personal stories of fear and uncertainty, difficulty in getting care, and dangerous outcomes.
The Boston Globe:
Abortion Restrictions Leave Some Massachusetts Women Hesitant To Travel
Fearing they won’t get good care if they miscarry or require some form of emergency care, some think twice about visiting red states. (Freyer, 6/21)
The Nation:
“The Message They’ve Received Is That You Don’t Deserve To Be Cared For”: Life On The Abortion Borderland
Patients seeking abortions are flooding across state lines—while anti-abortion activists try to shut clinics down. (Littlefield, 6/23)
CNN:
One Year After Dobbs Decision, Families Describe Terror, Trauma And Putting ‘Pain To Purpose’
“No one can tell me that my experience is wrong,” said Jill Hartle, a hair salon owner who had to travel out of her home state of South Carolina to terminate a pregnancy after learning that her fetus had a severe heart defect. “They can’t tell me my feelings are wrong. They can’t tell me the trauma is not valid. Nobody can take that away from me. I feel so confident in what I’m speaking to, because I’ve experienced it.” (Cohen, 6/22)
NPR:
8 Very Personal Stories About New Abortion Laws
Last fall, NPR asked people to tell us how abortion laws in their states had affected their own lives. The response was striking — more than 350 people responded, and we featured several of their stories in a series entitled Days & Weeks. Their stories are not simple. The impacts of the new laws are surprising and varied. Here are excerpts from personal accounts sent to NPR from around the country describing how abortion laws changed their lives in the past year. (6/23)
Dallas Morning News:
Dallas Mom Tells First Lady Of ‘Demeaning’ Ordeal With Doomed Fetus, Texas Abortion Ban
Two Texas women whose doctors refused to perform legal and medically urgent abortions met Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden, recounting their ordeals as the White House pressures Congress to codify rights the Supreme Court erased nearly a year ago. “Even prayed-for, planned pregnancies can end in abortion,” said one of the women, Austin Dennard, a Dallas physician with two kids and a third due in August. “The state of Texas should not be making these decisions for me or for anybody else.” (Gillman, 6/20)
Daily Herald:
'My Heart Stopped': Nashville Woman Talks About Her Pregnancy And Abortion Journey To Aurora
Kara did not intend to become pregnant. The 22-year-old recent college graduate had a challenging full-time job and was living in Nashville with her boyfriend. But Kara, who did not want to use her last name, started feeling nauseated on Super Bowl Sunday 2019 and took a pregnancy test. And then another. Both were positive. (Pyke, 6/23)