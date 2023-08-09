Different Takes: After Defeating Issue 1, Ohio Prepares To Take On Abortion Rights
Editorial writers discuss the latest on reproductive rights.
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Ohio Could Now Be A Bellwether On Abortion
After the failure of Issue 1, the Nov. 7 election will directly test voter sentiment about abortion and also be the focus of national attention with Ohio being the only state with abortion on the ballot. (Dan Sewell, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
In The Ohio GOP’s Scam Referendum, The Majority Backed Majority Rule
The outcome is a major challenge for opponents of abortion. They might come to see the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade not as the victory they celebrated in 2022 but as the decisive moment when the politics of the issue turned against them. (E.J. Dionne Jr., 8/8)
Newsweek:
On Abortion, History Shows It's The People Vs. The Politicians
In the past, judges and legislators have often shared power over reproductive decisions—and often at the expense of patients. Until the mid-19th century, historians generally agree that abortion remained unregulated until quickening, the point at which fetal movement can be detected. But then legislators intervened in the second half of the nineteenth century, criminalizing abortion throughout pregnancy and carving out narrow exceptions for patients at risk of death. (Mary Ziegler, 8/9)
The CT Mirror:
The Midwives Were Always Right
“No person should simply accept their childbirth experiences as success,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, speaking on S.B. 896, the new law that creates licenses for freestanding birth centers. “… We are working to create better experiences for Connecticut’s families.” The statute comes on the heels of a wave of hospitals requesting to close their labor and delivery suites. (Ashley Evans, 8/9)