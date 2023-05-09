Different Takes: Are Health Coaches The New Snake Oil Salesmen?; Evidence Proves Masks Work
Editorial writers discuss health coaches, masks, covid and more.
Stat:
Health Coaches Are Completely Unregulated
John, a hypothetical middle-aged man, is told at his job about a new workplace wellness initiative that, among other things, offers two free sessions with a health coach. John immediately jumps at the chance — his primary care doctor had even suggested he consider working with a health coach. The health coach recommends a litany of lifestyle changes including diet, exercise, and supplements, which John conscientiously implements. (Katie Suleta, 5/9)
Scientific American:
Masks Work. Distorting Science To Dispute The Evidence Doesn't
Amid an ongoing pandemic and outbreaks of influenza and RSV caused by airborne viruses, arguing over the virus-blocking power of masks remains one of the COVID era’s signature follies. (Matthew Oliver, Mark Ungrin and Joe Vipond, 5/8)
CNN:
Why I’m Not Reassured By Our Victory Over Covid-19
Despite what the evidence says, I admit that I am nervous that we might be lightening things up too quickly. I do have a rational reason for my irrational stance. Infectious diseases don’t ever really go away; they just change a little, then change some more till one day, they return bigger and fiercer than ever. (Kent Sepkowitz, 5/8)
The New York Times:
If The Pandemic Is No Longer A Public Health Emergency, Then What Is It?
The all-clear siren has sounded for now, though the war isn’t over. On May 5, the director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that Covid-19 is no longer a “public health emergency of international concern” — in the formalized shorthand, a PHEIC. (David Quammen, 5/9)
Bloomberg:
This Epidemic Of Isolation Is As Harmful As Smoking
In a new report, Vivek Murthy says that the US is experiencing an epidemic of loneliness and isolation that can be as harmful to our health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/8)
Houston Chronicle:
UH Profs: How Texas DEI Ban Would Harm Mental Health Care
In the face of dire mental health needs, Texans must navigate significant mental health workforce shortages. Social workers constitute a key part of this workforce, making the need for high quality social work education and research critical. Yet, policies under consideration by the Texas Legislature that seek to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and tenure put this quality education and research at serious risk. (Suzanne Pritzker and Samira Ali, 5/8)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Hospitals, Systems In Trouble If Current Bills Become Law
Now, as the national public health emergency comes to an end, Minnesota's hospitals and health care systems are confronting their worst financial environment in decades while a historic health care worker shortage is straining already strapped systems. Despite this reality, Minnesota's Legislature is on the verge of passing several new laws that together will make the crisis worse. (5/8)
The CT Mirror:
Health Justice Requires A Just Budget
It is stunning that our state has an ample surplus yet the recently proposed state budget leaves valuable money on the table that could improve the health and well-being of Connecticut families. We are told the state spending cap is to blame. Yet the record shows that Connecticut governors and legislatures have circumvented the cap over the past few decades when it has been deemed necessary to meet the needs of our state. (Lynne Ide, 5/8)