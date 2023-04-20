Different Takes: Medical Marijuana Can Help End Opioid Addiction; OTC Narcan Has Some Drawbacks
Opinion writers discuss medical marijuana, opioids and mifepristone.
Houston Chronicle:
On 4/20, Remember Texas Medical Marijuana Law Can Save Lives
At a time when thousands of Texans are dying of drug overdoses and overdose deaths involving fentanyl have ballooned by 399 percent since 2019, having a state-of-the-art medical marijuana program is not just some glorified marketplace for stoners; it’s a potential life-saving necessity. (4/20)
The Star Tribune:
Narcan Availability Raises Hope, But There Are Uncertainties
There is hope in the news that the leading version of naloxone, the No. 1 drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, will soon be available without a prescription. Making it easier to obtain the life-saving drug should save lives, but the devil, as they say, may be in the details. (4/19)
The Star Tribune:
Don't Curb Opioid Prescriptions Through Telemedicine
The explosion of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic has been transformative for countless patients who might otherwise be unable to access care. But the Drug Enforcement Administration is preparing to roll back telemedicine options for many essential prescriptions. (Kate M. Nicholson and Leo Beletsky, 4/19)
The New York Times:
The Abortion Pill Case Could Throw Our Health Care System Into Chaos
In their zeal to continue upending abortion access after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, legislators, activists and litigants have pushed increasingly extreme measures that disregard medical science, insert government into the exam room and increase the odds of maternal deaths. (Jack Resneck Jr., 4/20)
Houston Chronicle:
Mifepristone Is Safe. Our Patients Need It
We very much hope that mifepristone remains available. The Texas ruling not only jeopardizes nationwide access to safe abortion, but it also puts our health care infrastructure as a whole at risk. (4/19)