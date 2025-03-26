Difficulty Deleting Genetic Data From 23AndMe Has Been Resolved

A 23AndMe spokesperson told Bloomberg that the website delays were due to heavy site traffic. This comes in the wake of the company's weekend bankruptcy filing. In other news: McCormick begins reformulating products to remove dyes; Fluoride has been eliminated from the drinking water in some rural areas already short on dentists; and more.

Bloomberg: 23andMe Says Website ‘Delays’ Resolved After Users Rushed To Delete Data

23andMe Inc. said Tuesday that it experienced website delays, after a wave of customers sought to delete their genetic data before it can be sold through a planned bankruptcy auction. A company spokesperson said the site “experienced some issues and delays due to increased traffic” on Monday, in response to Bloomberg News questions about whether users were facing issues trying to close their accounts. Those problems have since been resolved, the spokesperson said, advising users to contact customer support if they continue to encounter trouble deleting their data. (Randles, 3/25)

Fierce Healthcare: 23andMe Bankruptcy Sparks Genetic Data Privacy Concerns

23andMe’s weekend bankruptcy filing has ignited concerns among consumers who provided the company with their genetic information, and reignited discussions on data privacy among policymakers and security experts. Among the genetic testing company’s assets are the genetic information of more than 15 million customers who had used its direct-to-consumer DNA tests, about 80% of whom also opted into their use for research purposes. (Muoio, 3/25)

On food dyes, toxins, and fluoride —

Bloomberg: McCormick Removing Food Dyes With RFK Jr. Targeting Additives

McCormick & Co. is working with more food and restaurant companies to reformulate products as customers move away from ingredients like dyes targeted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “We are seeing a tick-up in reformulation activity,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Foley on an earnings call with analysts, adding that such activity was occurring “across our customer base, but also a lot of new product activity, too.” (Court, 3/25)

ProPublica: TCE Is Highly Toxic. Republicans In Congress Want To Reverse A Ban On It

Although it was too late for him to benefit, Daniel Kinel felt relieved in December when the Environmental Protection Agency finally banned TCE. The compound, which has been used for dry cleaning, manufacturing and degreasing machines, can cause cancer, organ damage and a potentially fatal heart defect in babies, according to independent studies and the EPA. It has also been shown to greatly increase people’s chances of developing Parkinson’s disease. Kinel and three of his colleagues were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. They all worked in a law office in Rochester, New York, that sat next to a dry cleaner that had dumped TCE into the soil. (Lerner and Song, 3/26)

NPR: As Opposition To Fluoride Grows, Rural America Risks A New Surge Of Tooth Decay

In the wooded highlands of northern Arkansas, where small towns have few dentists, water officials who serve more than 20,000 people have for more than a decade openly defied state law by refusing to add fluoride to the drinking water. For its refusal, the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority has received hundreds of state fines amounting to about $130,000, which are stuffed in a cardboard box and left unpaid, said Andy Anderson, who is opposed to fluoridation and has led the water system for nearly two decades. (Kelman, 3/26)

Also —

CNN: Microplastics May Be In Chewing Gum, Study Finds

Are you keeping a mental list of all the sources of microplastics finding their way into your daily life? You may have another culprit to consider: It’s gum, according to a new pilot study that found chewing just one piece can release hundreds to thousands of microplastics into saliva. (Rogers, 3/25)

CBS News: With Allergy Season Starting Earlier And Lasting Longer, Pittsburgh Doctors Share Their Tips

If it feels like you have to grab the antihistamines and nasal sprays earlier than in years past, you're correct. Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer. The data shows that over the past three decades, pollen nationwide has been up 21%. It's not expected to go down anytime soon. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 children have seasonal allergies. (Hoffman, 3/25)

