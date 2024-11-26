‘Disappointing’: Cassava Sciences Ends Study Of Alzheimer’s Drug Simufilam
The company's future now appears to be in flux, as simufilam was its only drug in clinical trials, The New York Times reported. Also: a Roche lung cancer drug has failed to improve survival; pharma companies' net zero carbon goals; and more.
The New York Times:
Trial Of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug Halted After Disappointing Results
Cassava Sciences, a small biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas, announced it would stop the advanced clinical trial for an experimental Alzheimer’s drug, ending a long-contested bid for regulatory approval. The company announced on Monday that the drug, simufilam, did not significantly reduce cognitive decline in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the trial, which enrolled more than 1,900 patients. (Rosenbluth, 11/25)
Stat:
Roche Drug Fails In Lung Cancer, Raising Questions About Its Target
An experimental cancer treatment from Roche failed to improve survival in a major lung cancer study, the company said Tuesday, a result that will further stoke doubts about the drug’s target. (Joseph, 11/26)
Stat:
Inside The Telehealth-Fueled GLP-1 Alternative Market
The new class of GLP-1 weight loss drugs have been blockbusters since they arrived on the market a few years ago. These medications have made tens of billions of dollars for drugmakers and have made their way into the public consciousness in a remarkable way. (Hogan, 11/26)
Technology Networks:
Biotech and Pharma Aim for Net Zero, But Their Supply Chains Lag
Near the end of every year, the carbon output data of the industries are published by My Green Lab, a non-profit organization that awards its coveted certificates to lab companies that demonstrate a commitment to a net zero carbon future. So, just how green are the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors? Well, certain companies have honorably low carbon outputs, but, according to the “My Green Lab’s 2024 Carbon Impact of Biotech & Pharma Report”, there’s still plenty of work to be done to improve the sustainability of the industries’ supply chains. (Bear-McGuinness, 11/26)