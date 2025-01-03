DNA Or Diet? Maybe Both. Number Of Kids With Kidney Stones Is Up
Medical experts have seen a significant increase in the number of children suffering from kidney stones. Some doctors think a diet full of over-processed and sodium-rich foods might be to blame.
The Washington Post:
More Children Are Getting Kidney Stones. Experts Think It’s Their Diet
When Annabelle Pleskoff was 15, she woke up before school one morning with severe pain radiating from her right side. ... Now 25, Pleskoff, a Seattle native who has endured more than 30 kidney stones, is part of a troubling trend in pediatric health. Kidney stone cases are rising among children, and some medical professionals implicate a familiar culprit: ultra-processed foods. Other experts trace the increase to genetics, poor diet and insufficient water intake. (Malhi, 1/2)
The Washington Post:
How Does Alcohol Affect Sleep? Here’s What The Science Says
Are you thinking of trying Dry January? Here’s one good reason: It could do wonders for your sleep. In studies over the years, researchers have surveyed people who did Dry January and other sobriety challenges to find out how a month of abstaining from alcohol affected their health. They have found that better sleep is consistently one of the most common benefits that people experience. Saving money is the other top benefit that people report — which might also help you sleep more easily at night. (O’Connor, 1/3)
CNN:
More Popsicles, Please: Your Tonsils Can Grow Back
In the summer of 1983, Katy Golden’s mom had stocked their kitchen in the suburbs of Detroit with Popsicles and bubble gum. Golden was 5 years old and about to have her tonsils removed to help with some ear issues she’d had since she was an infant. The procedure seemed to go well; her recovery was similar to that of many other kids she knew who also had their tonsils removed, and she was back to her talkative self in what felt like no time. But just a few weeks ago, Golden stopped at a supermarket to pick up two packs of grape bubble gum because she was about to have her tonsils removed – again. (McPhillips, 1/2)