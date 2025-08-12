Doctors Are Working Harder For Less Pay, Report Shows

Stalled reimbursements from both private and public insurers — which means less net revenue — and an increase in practitioners' workload since the start of the pandemic could mean less access for patients. Also in the news: rural ERs; Blue Cross' antitrust deal; and more.

Axios: Why More Doctors Can't Make Ends Meet

America's doctors are working harder and getting paid less. And that could soon translate into less access for some patients. A new report from consultancy Kaufman Hall shows primary care physicians and specialists are delivering more services since the pandemic. But they're not making more money because of stagnant reimbursements from public and private insurers and inflation. (Reed, 8/12)

The Colorado Sun: Trainee Doctors At The University Of Colorado Allege Retaliation

The organization that represents doctors-in-training at the University of Colorado has filed a complaint with state labor officials alleging that the school retaliated against it over its quest for collective bargaining rights. (Ingold, 8/11)

Minnesota Public Radio: Minnesota Commissioners Will Vote On Hospital Oversight Takeover

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution to take over management of Hennepin County Medical Center, as the county hospital faces a budget shortfall. According to county and hospital officials, the county’s safety-net hospital system — including HCMC in Minneapolis — has seen an operating loss for seven of the past eight years. Hospital and county officials have said the hospital risks closure this year, or could face steep cuts to staff and programs. (Timar-Wilcox, 8/12)

California Healthline: Experts Say Rural Emergency Rooms Are Increasingly Run Without Doctors

There was no doctor on-site when a patient arrived in early June at the emergency room in the small hospital at the intersection of two dirt roads in this town of 400 residents. There never is. Dahl Memorial’s three-bed emergency department — a two-hour drive from the closest hospital with more advanced services — instead depends on physician assistants and nurse practitioners. (Zionts, 8/12)

Modern Healthcare: Nearly 6,500 Providers Reject Blue Cross Antitrust Deal

Mayo Clinic, LifePoint Health and Trinity Health are among nearly 6,500 providers opting out of a major settlement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers. In December, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama approved a $2.8 billion agreement with providers that sued the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 2013 over allegations it and its member companies engaged in anticompetitive conduct. (Tepper, 8/11)

Modern Healthcare: HRSA 340B Rebate Pilot Program Sparks Concerns With Providers

Healthcare providers could be in for significant cash flow and operational changes under the nation’s second-largest drug payment program next year. The Health Resources and Services Administration announced a voluntary pilot program last month to test allowing drugmakers to dispense rebates to safety-net providers that participate in the 340B Drug Pricing Program rather than discounting prices. Under 340B, qualifying providers pay 25%-50% less for prescription medications. (Early, 8/11)

St. Pete Catalyst: Veteran Oversees Hyperbaric Oxygen Study For Veterans With Traumatic Brain Injuries

University of South Florida associate professor Joseph Dituri survived a traumatic brain injury in 2021 – which gave him a passion to seek a cure for the condition. He is currently overseeing a hyperbaric oxygen therapy study at USF for military veterans who have suffered TBIs. (Connor, 8/12)

In Medicare news —

The Hill: HHS Pilot Program Raises Concerns Over Medicare Red Tape

House Democrats are sounding the alarm and demanding more information about a new Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) demonstration they say will increase red tape by adding prior authorization requirements in Medicare. Led by Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Ami Bera (D-Calif.), a group of 17 Democrats questioned why HHS would want to test adding prior authorization requirements in traditional Medicare when the Trump administration is touting efforts to reduce the practice in Medicare Advantage (MA). (Weixel, 8/11)

Modern Healthcare: Enhabit, Addus HomeCare Rethink Expansions Amid Medicare Pay Cut

Home healthcare deals are stuck in neutral as providers wait for the government to decide if it will move on a looming $1 billion Medicare rate cut next year. Some home healthcare executives told analysts during second-quarter earnings calls last week they are delaying acquisitions until they know whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will go forward with a proposed 6.4% rate cut. While the massive cut could force financially strapped providers out of business, some are waiting to see if those closures could create buying opportunities down the road for those still looking to grow their home healthcare operations. (Eastabrook, 8/11)

